GTEC asks CKT-UTAS for answers over Dr. Akoriyea’s “Professor” Title

Deputy Director-General of GTEC, Professor Augustine Ocloo

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has ordered the C.K. Tedam University of Technology and Applied Sciences (CKT-UTAS) in Navrongo to either withdraw or clarify the academic appointment of Dr. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), after a petition challenged his use of the title “Professor.”

In a letter dated September 1, 2025, and signed by Deputy Director-General Professor Augustine Ocloo, GTEC confirmed it had investigated the legitimacy of Dr. Akoriyea’s designation.

Dr. Akoriyea claimed he had been promoted to the rank of Professor by CKT-UTAS, and the university initially confirmed his assertion. However, GTEC’s review concluded there was “no verifiable evidence” that he had ever held a substantive, full-time academic position or progressed through the standard ranks of Lecturer, Senior Lecturer, Associate Professor, and Professor.

The Commission clarified that Dr. Akoriyea’s role as a Part-Time Lecturer (Associate Professor) was a non-tenured, temporary appointment typically extended to industry professionals for limited teaching engagements.

According to GTEC, such appointments “do not carry the permanency, responsibilities, or entitlements” of substantive academic positions and therefore do not justify the use of the title “Professor.”

“In light of the above, the Commission hereby directs the University to either withdraw the appointment or formally communicate to Dr. Akoriyea that the appointment was for a single term, non-tenured, and does not entitle him to use the title 'Professor,'” the letter stated.

GTEC has instructed CKT-UTAS to provide evidence of compliance by September 15, 2025. Copies of the directive have also been sent to Dr. Akoriyea and the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service.

The ruling underscores GTEC’s ongoing efforts to enforce academic integrity and regulate the proper use of academic titles across Ghana’s tertiary institutions.