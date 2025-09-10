ModernGhana logo
We have done nothing for Ashanti Region despite their massive support for NPP – Ekow Assafuah confesses

  Wed, 10 Sep 2025
Hon. Vincent Assafuah, Member of Parliament for Old Tafo

Hon. Vincent Assafuah, Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, has voiced his disappointment over what he perceives as the neglect of the Ashanti Region by the New Patriotic Party (NPP), despite the area’s consistent and overwhelming support for the party.

Speaking in an interview on Oyerepa TV, Assafuah said, “I visited the Suame Roundabout before coming to your studios, and the filth and underdevelopment that has engulfed the place is disheartening. It’s bad that despite the Ashanti Region’s massive support, there’s practically nothing to show for it.”

He clarified, however, that the setbacks were not the fault of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s former vice president and prospective presidential candidate, but rather due to shortcomings within key implementing bodies, including the Ministry of Finance.

Assafuah reflected on past missteps, asking for forgiveness from the NPP. “We were naive then. But if the party forgives us and we vote massively in 2028 under the tutelage of Dr. Bawumia, we can transform the Ashanti Region to truly reflect the goodwill we enjoy from our people,” he stated.

He stressed that the party’s challenges were not rooted in Bawumia’s religion, noting, “The NPP’s loss is not because Bawumia is a Muslim. It’s because of the betrayal from within the party.”

Assafuah also shared insights from his interactions with grassroots supporters, recounting a conversation during a local football match.

“One gentleman at Tafo Zongo told me that the deplorable state of our region is one of the reasons he never voted for the NPP,” he stated.

Despite the criticisms, Assafuah remains optimistic, expressing confidence that with proper leadership and commitment, the Ashanti Region can once again become a stronghold that reflects both the people’s support and the party’s promises.

Comments

kk | 9/10/2025 1:20:46 AM

Too late MP. What you should have done in your 8-year mandate is what the current Asante regional minister is trying to do.

Comments2
