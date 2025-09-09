Massive fire guts Chinese Warehouse at Laterbiokorshie

A raging fire, reportedly sparked by an explosion, has reduced a warehouse owned by Chinese traders at Laterbiokorshie in Accra to ashes, leaving destruction in its wake.

The blaze, which broke out around 4 p.m., tore through the densely populated residential area, engulfing at least three adjoining buildings before fire crews arrived. Witnesses described scenes of panic as residents fled their homes, fearing the flames would spread further.

By 8:50 p.m., personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were still struggling to contain the inferno, deploying multiple fire tenders in an effort to halt its advance. Thick plumes of smoke hung over the neighbourhood as firefighters battled through the night.

Although the precise cause of the explosion remains unclear, initial reports suggest it may have been triggered by an electrical fault. Authorities have not yet confirmed any casualties, but emergency teams remain on high alert as investigations continue.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more details emerge.