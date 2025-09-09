ModernGhana logo
North Gonja: Veterinary Services warns Locals to stop buying or eating dead cow

  Tue, 09 Sep 2025
TUE, 09 SEP 2025

The Veterinary Services Directorate has sounded the alarm in Disah and nearby communities after an unusual wave of cattle deaths, cautioning the public against buying or consuming meat from dead animals.

Dr. Benjamin Kissi Sasu, Risk Communications Officer at Veterinary Services, confirmed to Channel One News on Tuesday, September 9, that samples from the dead cattle have been dispatched to the Central Veterinary Laboratory for testing, with results expected by Wednesday.

“Currently, those who find themselves in those areas, should they find sudden deaths of their animals, they should quickly report to the nearest veterinary centre or facility in their municipality or locality so other samples could be followed up. We want to advise that those over there too should be careful of purchasing and also consumption of dead animals,” Dr. Sasu said.

The deaths reportedly occurred after vaccinations administered by a foreign worker engaged by local farmers, raising fresh concerns about unregulated veterinary practices.

North Gonja District Environmental Health Officer, Adam Mary, disclosed that urgent public announcements have been rolled out to block contaminated meat from entering the food supply chain. Vendors in surrounding towns and at the Tamale slaughterhouse have also been warned against handling the affected cattle.

Officials stressed that monitoring efforts are ongoing and urged residents to stay alert, warning that eating meat from the dead cattle could pose severe health risks to humans.

