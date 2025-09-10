The Big Crypto Lie: Why Fast Payments Aren’t the Future

Jibril Mohamed Ahmed, Co-Founder, Flamingo Trust

Everybody’s talking about crypto, stablecoins, and digital wallets. “Move money faster,” they say. “Send it across borders instantly. It’s the future!” Sounds amazing, right? Wrong! Totally wrong. That’s the big lie, folks. Fast payments are the shiny toy, the marketing gimmick, the flashy feature that everyone points to because it sounds impressive. But hear me out: finance is not about gimmicks. Finance is about trust, security, stability, and opportunity. It’s about protecting people, empowering communities, and safeguarding the economy. If we reduce the future of digital finance to A-to-B transfers, we are ignoring the very foundations of what keeps money meaningful, valuable, and safe. And if we continue down that path, we are headed straight for chaos—and I mean real chaos. Believe me, it’s coming if we don’t act.

Look at the numbers, and the story gets even more shocking. In just the first half of 2025, crypto hacks and scams drained a staggering $2.47 billion from ordinary investors—more than all of 2024 combined. The ByBit hack alone stole $1.5 billion, wiping out savings overnight. Hardworking Americans, retirees, small business owners—they lost everything in a blink. And did fast payments save them? Of course not. The system failed. The technology failed. What we saw was a wake-up call, a warning shot, that flashy transfers without oversight, regulation, and security are a recipe for disaster. This is not innovation. It’s chaos dressed up in a shiny digital package. (Reuters, 2025)

Stablecoins are supposed to be safe. They’re marketed as stable, secure, and predictable. But that’s a fantasy. Take Tether, the biggest stablecoin in the world. It holds $98.5 billion in U.S. Treasury bills, roughly 1.6% of the entire market. One private company, not a government, not an oversight body, controlling more U.S. debt than most nations. Think about that. Think about the leverage, the influence, the potential for disaster. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, warned recently that foreign stablecoins could destabilize Europe’s financial system. She’s right. This is not a small risk. It’s a systemic threat. And yet, people keep pointing to fast payments as if that’s the solution. It’s not. Stability is the solution. Governance is the solution. Oversight is the solution. (Reuters, 2025)

Crime is another disaster nobody wants to admit. North Korea alone stole $1.34 billion in crypto last year, funneling it into state-sponsored weapons programs and cybercrime. Globally, stablecoins now account for 63% of illicit crypto transactions—everything from ransomware to human trafficking to money laundering. Fast payments make this easier, faster, and harder to track. And don’t think for a second that governments can ignore this. This isn’t just finance—it’s national security on the line. We are talking about rogue states, criminal networks, and sophisticated hackers all taking advantage of a system that prioritizes speed over security. (BIS, 2025)

And then there’s the environmental impact, which nobody wants to talk about. Bitcoin mining consumes 173 terawatt-hours of electricity per year, more than entire countries like Pakistan. Carbon emissions reach 105 million metric tons of CO₂—the equivalent of running 25 coal-fired power plants nonstop. Yes, some argue that 54% of mining uses renewable energy, and that’s progress. But the remaining 46%? Still polluting. Still unsustainable. Fast payments do nothing to address this massive environmental crisis. We can’t call this progress. We can’t call it the future. Not when the planet itself is paying the price. (CoinLaw, 2025)

Scams are everywhere, devastating ordinary people. Just recently, the U.S. government seized $225 million from crypto “pig-butchering” schemes. Thousands of hardworking Americans were tricked, losing life savings to promises of high returns and instant profits. Fast payments didn’t protect them. Fast technology didn’t save them. What protects them is oversight. Regulation. Transparency. A system built to safeguard people, not just move money faster. (CoinDesk, 2025)

Here’s the bottom line: finance is not about moving money from A to B. It’s about trust, stability, security, and inclusion. It’s about protecting value and empowering communities. Fast transfers alone are meaningless if the system cannot withstand crisis, cannot protect ordinary people, and cannot operate sustainably. If we continue to treat digital finance as nothing more than instant payments, we are ignoring the very purpose of money itself.

The big crypto lie is clear: “fast payments equal progress.” Wrong. Real progress is measured by stability, inclusion, sustainability, and security. That is the future. Anything less is a disaster waiting to happen. Digital finance must be bigger, smarter, and safer. It must build trust, protect people, and secure the system for generations to come. That is real finance. That is the future we should demand.