Seven houses destroyed, one firefighter injured in Lartebiokorshie fire

  Tue, 09 Sep 2025
A fierce fire ripped through Lartebiokorshie in Accra on Tuesday, destroying seven houses and leaving one firefighter injured, triggering chaos and a heavy security presence in the community.

Regional Fire Commander, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Rashid Nisawu, confirmed that the blaze broke out at 16:15 hours. An emergency call was placed immediately, and within a minute the first tender was dispatched. By 16:24 hours, the initial fire engine had arrived on site.

“At the moment, we have been able to confine the fire. We currently have about six fire engines working to contain the blaze,” Officer Nisawu reported. He appealed to residents to stay calm, stressing, “There should not be any panic. We want to assure everybody that they should not panic.”

Despite the swift response, firefighters were hampered by a chronic challenge: inadequate water supply. “We have to commute to distant places for water,” Nisawu revealed. He added that police officers had been deployed to control crowds and secure the scene.

While no deaths have been recorded, one firefighter and a civilian sustained injuries and were treated by the Ambulance Service. Investigators are yet to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

Emergency crews remain at the scene, dousing hotspots and assessing the extent of the destruction. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and patient as investigations continue.

