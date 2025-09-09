ModernGhana logo
Gbinyiri conflict: Four displaced women give birth in Wenchi

  Tue, 09 Sep 2025
TUE, 09 SEP 2025

Four women displaced by the Gbinyiri land conflict have safely delivered babies while sheltering in Wenchi in the Bono Region, the Municipal Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr. Mohammed Sulemana, has confirmed.

One of the women gave birth to twins, bringing the total number of newborns to five. Mr. Sulemana said both mothers and babies were in stable condition and receiving the necessary care.

The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) fled from the Salwa-Tuna-Kalba District in the Savannah Region following violent clashes over land on Sunday, August 25, 2025. At the peak of the unrest, more than 2,000 people sought refuge in Wenchi.

According to Mr. Sulemana, 1,902 of the 2,041 displaced persons have since returned to their communities, while others remain in temporary shelters.

He dismissed rumours of fatalities among the displaced, stressing that “all of them are safe,” but appealed for more relief support to sustain those still in Wenchi.

The Gbinyiri clash has left hundreds homeless and deepened calls for a lasting resolution to recurring land disputes in the Savannah Region.

