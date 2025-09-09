ModernGhana logo
V/R: Assessment on Keyime Dam rehabilitation completed – Agric. Director  

  Tue, 09 Sep 2025
Mr. Mawuli Abusah, District Director of the Department of Food and Agriculture (DoFA) in Agortime-Ziope, has announced the completion of an assessment for the rehabilitation of the collapsed Keyime Dam.

The assessment was carried out by engineers from the head office of the Irrigation Development Authority (IDA) in Accra, after a formal complaint submitted by Mr. Abusah’s office through the Volta Regional Directorate of DoFA.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Abusah disclosed that the dam—originally constructed in 1963 to provide drinking water for over 7,000 residents—collapsed in June 2025 after a heavy downpour.

This marks the second collapse of the dam, the first occurring in October 1995 under similar circumstances.

Beyond its role as a source of potable water, the Keyime Dam has also supported dry-season vegetable farming and served as a fishing site, playing a vital role in the local economy.

Mr. Abusah expressed the hope that the dam’s rehabilitation would restore livelihoods and stimulate economic activities in the area.

Residents of the catchment area received the news with excitement but urged the Agortime-Ziope DoFA to assume full control of the dam.

They criticised the current situation where a few individuals monopolize the dam for personal gain, including exclusive fishing rights, limiting broader community benefits.

The Residents believe that proper management by the DoFA could generate significant Internally Generated Funds (IGF) for the Agortime-Ziope District Assembly.

GNA

