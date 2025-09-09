ModernGhana logo
Minority NPP warns of rising political persecution over arrest of Abronye

  Tue, 09 Sep 2025
The Minority Caucus in Parliament has issued a sharp condemnation of the arrest and remand of Mr. Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Baffoe was arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday and remanded into police custody until Friday, September 12, 2025. He faces two counts of alleged “offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace.”

The Minority described the case as yet another example of political persecution and abuse of state power.

“The government is increasingly weaponising the judicial system against perceived opponents,” the Caucus said in a statement, arguing that the charges against Mr. Baffoe were vague and failed to meet international legal standards.

The Caucus further noted that Abronye’s arrest followed his reported bid to seek asylum in eight countries, citing threats to his life. His remand without bail, they maintained, amounted to “punishment, not justice.”

Linking the development to what it called a broader campaign to silence dissent, the Minority accused the government of engaging in arbitrary arrests of journalists, opposition figures, and social commentators, while deploying security forces to intimidate citizens who expose corruption. This, they said, has created a climate of fear stifling free expression.

The statement also criticised the government for neglecting urgent national crises, particularly escalating communal violence in northern Ghana, which has claimed at least 31 lives, displaced nearly 50,000 people, and forced more than 13,000 to seek refuge in Côte d’Ivoire.

“This is a humanitarian emergency that shames our nation,” the Caucus declared, accusing the government of using political witch-hunts as a distraction from real crises.

The Minority raised further concerns about what it called an “escalation of threats” against political leaders, including Minority Leader Hon. Osahen Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Chief Whip Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, and NPP National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B). It alleged that assassination threats against these figures were being ignored by the authorities.

“This climate of intimidation is not a partisan issue; it is an assault on democracy itself,” the statement warned, urging the Ghana Police Service to act impartially and guarantee protection for all political actors.

The Minority concluded by accusing the government of abandoning its constitutional duties in favour of “authoritarian consolidation,” citing judicial persecution, executive overreach, economic manipulation, and security failures as grave threats to Ghana’s democracy.

