CJ Torkornoo’s removal constitutional — Justice Atuguba

Retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice William Atuguba

Retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice William Atuguba, has dismissed claims that the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo was part of a political conspiracy to capture the judiciary.

His comments follow fierce political debate, with the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) accusing the Mahama administration of undermining judicial independence. The NPP has even threatened to remove judges appointed under the current government if it returns to power, an approach Justice Atuguba flatly rejected as irresponsible.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, Justice Atuguba insisted that President John Dramani Mahama’s decision was grounded in the Constitution and should be seen as a legitimate exercise of executive authority rather than political vindictiveness.

“When parties are contesting elections, don't they have their manifestos as to what they will come and do when elected into power? So, when they are elected and they are implementing the manifesto, what's wrong with it? It is premeditated and endorsed by the voters.

“You mean somebody should just come to power without any programme for running the country? The important question is not when. I remember, before the elections, I used to say here that the judiciary needed restructuring. And after the election, I said it,” he explained.

“This type of thing, is it commendable? That means they will do it irrespective of the performance of the next Chief Justice. That is the mindset of some of these politicians. Some don't care. It's just the power they want and their way,” he lamented.

He reminded the opposition that the same constitutional clause, “stated misbehaviour,” had been applied in the past to remove former Electoral Commission Chairperson Charlotte Osei and former CHRAJ Commissioner Lauretta Vivian Lamptey, without any objection from the NPP.

“Don't forget that Charlotte Osei and the CHRAJ Commissioner, one lady, [Madam Lamptey], it was under the same conditions, the same provisions, stated misbehaviour. And is it not these people who did it? At that time, did they have trouble with what stated misbehaviour is? Why suddenly, when their appointee is involved in the same thing, they say hey?” he questioned.

On suggestions that Chief Justice Torkornoo’s removal was nothing more than political revenge, Justice Atuguba was blunt.

“Payback is something that cannot be justified. But if it is justified, where is the payback? Or if it's a payback, it's correct payback,” he remarked.

Justice Atuguba’s defence of the President underscores the deepening rift between the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition NPP over the future of the judiciary, with both sides trading accusations of manipulation and bad faith.