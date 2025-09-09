ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 09 Sep 2025 Headlines

CJ Torkornoo’s removal constitutional — Justice Atuguba

  Tue, 09 Sep 2025
Retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice William AtugubaRetired Supreme Court Judge, Justice William Atuguba

Retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice William Atuguba, has dismissed claims that the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo was part of a political conspiracy to capture the judiciary.

His comments follow fierce political debate, with the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) accusing the Mahama administration of undermining judicial independence. The NPP has even threatened to remove judges appointed under the current government if it returns to power, an approach Justice Atuguba flatly rejected as irresponsible.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, Justice Atuguba insisted that President John Dramani Mahama’s decision was grounded in the Constitution and should be seen as a legitimate exercise of executive authority rather than political vindictiveness.

“When parties are contesting elections, don't they have their manifestos as to what they will come and do when elected into power? So, when they are elected and they are implementing the manifesto, what's wrong with it? It is premeditated and endorsed by the voters.

“You mean somebody should just come to power without any programme for running the country? The important question is not when. I remember, before the elections, I used to say here that the judiciary needed restructuring. And after the election, I said it,” he explained.

“This type of thing, is it commendable? That means they will do it irrespective of the performance of the next Chief Justice. That is the mindset of some of these politicians. Some don't care. It's just the power they want and their way,” he lamented.

He reminded the opposition that the same constitutional clause, “stated misbehaviour,” had been applied in the past to remove former Electoral Commission Chairperson Charlotte Osei and former CHRAJ Commissioner Lauretta Vivian Lamptey, without any objection from the NPP.

“Don't forget that Charlotte Osei and the CHRAJ Commissioner, one lady, [Madam Lamptey], it was under the same conditions, the same provisions, stated misbehaviour. And is it not these people who did it? At that time, did they have trouble with what stated misbehaviour is? Why suddenly, when their appointee is involved in the same thing, they say hey?” he questioned.

On suggestions that Chief Justice Torkornoo’s removal was nothing more than political revenge, Justice Atuguba was blunt.

“Payback is something that cannot be justified. But if it is justified, where is the payback? Or if it's a payback, it's correct payback,” he remarked.

Justice Atuguba’s defence of the President underscores the deepening rift between the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition NPP over the future of the judiciary, with both sides trading accusations of manipulation and bad faith.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Retired Supreme Court Judge, Justice William Atuguba CJ Torkornoo’s removal constitutional — Justice Atuguba

2 hours ago

Curfew imposed in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba and Bole Curfew imposed in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba and Bole

2 hours ago

Mr. Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC Minority NPP warns of rising political persecution over arrest of Abronye

2 hours ago

Kumasi: KMA demolishespopular Adum PZ phone market over theft complaints Kumasi: KMA demolishes popular Adum PZ phone market over theft complaints

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Manso Nkwanta, Hon. Tweneneboah Kodua Manso Nkwanta MP petitions presidency over killing of Assembly Member

3 hours ago

Deputy Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Jerry Ahmed Shaib Gov’t weaponising judicial system against opponents — Minority on Abronye’s dete...

3 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi GoldBod to donate 5 pickups, GHS5 million to support galamsey fight — Sammy Gyam...

3 hours ago

Spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr. Gideon Boako 'Claim I don’t believe Bawumia can win 2028 elections wicked, figment of imagina...

5 hours ago

Founder of the UP Tradition Institute, Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku takes on Bawumia-led EMT over Ashanti Region's stalled proj...

6 hours ago

Any NPP flagbearer aspirant silent on GH4 million development fee is complicit in corruption — Prof Azar Any NPP flagbearer aspirant silent on GH₵4 million development fee is complicit ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line