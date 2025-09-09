Manso Mem, Domi residents cry for help over dusty roads

Residents of Manso Mem and Domi in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region have expressed frustrations over the deplorable state of their roads, which they say is endangering lives and worsening health conditions.

According to the residents, the roads become extremely dusty during the dry season, causing respiratory diseases such as asthma, persistent coughs, and other lung-related illnesses.

During the rainy season, the roads turn muddy and nearly impassable, cutting off access to hospitals, markets, and other essential services.

The situation, residents say, is making life unbearable and poses a threat to pregnant women and the elderly, who struggle to seek medical attention due to the poor road network.

Speaking to Otec News, the Assembly Member for the Mem/Domi Electoral Area, Hon. James Osei, said multiple petitions to the District Assembly have not yielded any positive response.

“We have sent countless letters and appeals, but no action has been taken. The people are suffering, and the silence from authorities is disheartening,” he lamented.

Hon. Osei added that the health implications of the situation are severe.

“People are falling sick every day, and some women in labour can’t even reach health centres on time. We are appealing to the government to treat this as an emergency and come to our aid immediately,” he pleaded.

Adding to their woes, Hon. Osei also highlighted the erratic electricity supply in the communities, attributing the problem to an overloaded transformer that cannot support the growing population.

He said the frequent power outages have damaged household appliances, further increasing the financial burden on residents.

“We are calling on the government and responsible agencies to urgently intervene,” Hon. Osei appealed. “Our people are suffering. We need better roads and a new transformer to restore some hope and dignity to our communities.”