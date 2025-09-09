Kumasi: KMA demolishes popular Adum PZ phone market over theft complaints

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has demolished structures at the popular Adum PZ market where dozens of youth sell and trade mobile phones, following complaints of theft by the public.

The market area had been known for shady deals and theft of mobile phones, prompting netizens to call on the KMA for help.

According to the Public Relations Officer for KMA, Henrietta Afua Konadu Aboagye, the decision to demolish the area was informed by consistent reports of theft of mobile phones.

"A young girl who went to buy a phone at the area was duped by some phone sellers, causing a major problem there," she explained.

The KMA official emphasized that the Assembly will do everything possible to protect the public from any acts that threaten their lives.

The demolition is part of the KMA's efforts to maintain law and order in the metropolis and ensure a safe environment for residents and visitors.