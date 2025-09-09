Children of August 6 helicopter crash victims get full scholarships

The B5 Plus Group, in partnership with DPS International School in Tema, has unveiled a comprehensive scholarship package for the children of victims of the tragic August 6 helicopter crash.

The initiative was formally announced at a solemn ceremony at the Jubilee House, where Chief of Staff Julius Debrah hailed the gesture as “a true act of corporate responsibility and compassion.”

Under the package, two children of each victim will receive full educational support at DPS International, covering tuition, boarding, uniforms, and all other academic needs through to A-Level. The school, widely recognised for its culture of excellence and global outlook, has pledged not only academic training but also character development and resilience.

B5 Plus Chief Executive Officer Mukesh Thakwani personally presented the scholarship commitment to the Chief of Staff.

Presidential Advisor on Legal Affairs, Marietta Brew, commended the initiative, describing it as “a priceless investment in the future.” She praised DPS International’s reputation for producing exceptional graduates, citing her niece’s success and the example of Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie, son of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who graduated from DPS with distinction and is now studying Astronomy at Wesleyan University in the United States.

“This act will be greatly welcomed by His Excellency the President,” she assured, noting that the scholarships provide both relief and hope for the bereaved families.