Tue, 09 Sep 2025 Education

Adanse Fumso Basic School pupils forced to sit on floor over lack of furniture

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Pupils of Adanse Fumso Islamic Basic School in the Adanse Asokwa District of the Ashanti Region are learning in a dilapidated structure that lacks basic furniture and infrastructure.

The school's weak building has raised concerns among parents, who fear it may collapse and cause harm to their wards.

A visit to the school revealed that dozens of pupils are sitting on the bare floor during contact hours due to the lack of furniture.

Some pupils have never seen a working computer in their lives and are calling on authorities for support.

The Headmistress, Alimatu Seidu, explained that the poor state of the school discourages students from attending.

"The structure is now a death trap for students, causing fear and panic anytime there's a rainstorm," she said. "We have basically nothing, including washrooms, furniture, and other materials needed for proper teaching."

Despite inspections by Non-Governmental Organisations and officials of the District Assembly, the school is yet to receive support.

The Headmistress appealed for urgent intervention to provide the necessary infrastructure and learning materials to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment for the students.

