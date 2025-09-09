ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GIPC Boss urges stronger action against fronting in retail trade

  Tue, 09 Sep 2025
Business & Finance GIPC Boss urges stronger action against fronting in retail trade
TUE, 09 SEP 2025

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr. Simon Madjie, has called for stronger collaboration and consistent enforcement to eliminate the practice of fronting in Ghana’s retail sector.

Speaking during a high-level engagement with the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) in Accra, Mr. Madjie described fronting as a serious threat to fair competition and legal compliance, stressing that tackling the issue requires a united and sustained effort.

He acknowledged growing concerns about the influx of foreign traders operating in market spaces legally reserved for Ghanaians and reaffirmed that retail trade remains protected under Ghanaian law. He further assured traders that the GIPC is committed to safeguarding local livelihoods.

Mr. Madjie also reassured traders that the President remains committed to their welfare and would not endorse any policy that undermines their economic participation.

The President of GUTA, Mr. Joseph Obeng, commended the GIPC for its proactive leadership, noting that it was the first government agency to engage GUTA following the change in administration. He described the gesture as a strong signal of commitment to addressing trader concerns.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Founder of the UP Tradition Institute, Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku takes on Bawumia-led EMT over Ashanti Region's stalled proj...

2 hours ago

Any NPP flagbearer aspirant silent on GH4 million development fee is complicit in corruption — Prof Azar Any NPP flagbearer aspirant silent on GH₵4 million development fee is complicit ...

2 hours ago

Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare NPP’s GH₵4 million fee not development levy, but corruption deposit — Prof Azar

2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi Ghana records $6.3 billion small-scale gold exports in 8 months — Sammy Gyamfi

2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi Era of raw gold export to end as refinery begins in October 2025 — Sammy Gyamfi

2 hours ago

Former Tamale Mayor sues NPP activist for GH¢1million defamation Former Tamale Mayor sues NPP activist for GH¢1million defamation

2 hours ago

National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha ‘We will revenge Abronye’s arrest’ – NPP's Salam Mustapha

3 hours ago

Head of Business and Economic Bureau at GUTA, Charles Kusi Appiah Kubi We need foreign investors but not to allow them collapse local businesses — GUTA

3 hours ago

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC Court remands Abronye DC into police custody until September 12

4 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson Mahama’s administration showing more financial discipline than Akufo-Addo’s — Jo...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line