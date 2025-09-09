GIPC Boss urges stronger action against fronting in retail trade

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr. Simon Madjie, has called for stronger collaboration and consistent enforcement to eliminate the practice of fronting in Ghana’s retail sector.

Speaking during a high-level engagement with the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) in Accra, Mr. Madjie described fronting as a serious threat to fair competition and legal compliance, stressing that tackling the issue requires a united and sustained effort.

He acknowledged growing concerns about the influx of foreign traders operating in market spaces legally reserved for Ghanaians and reaffirmed that retail trade remains protected under Ghanaian law. He further assured traders that the GIPC is committed to safeguarding local livelihoods.

Mr. Madjie also reassured traders that the President remains committed to their welfare and would not endorse any policy that undermines their economic participation.

The President of GUTA, Mr. Joseph Obeng, commended the GIPC for its proactive leadership, noting that it was the first government agency to engage GUTA following the change in administration. He described the gesture as a strong signal of commitment to addressing trader concerns.