'Claim I don’t believe Bawumia can win 2028 elections wicked, figment of imagination' — Dr. Gideon Boako

Spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr. Gideon Boako, has debunked claims that he does not believe in the former Vice President’s chances of winning the 2028 elections.

The allegation was made by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Secretary for Tano North, Stephen Ntiamoah, during a campaign engagement by flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong.

He alleged that the MP is only supporting Dr. Bawumia out of loyalty even though he knows his boss cannot win the 2028 elections if fielded by the party.

Reacting in a social media post on Tuesday, September 9, Dr. Boako asserted that “Such wicked claims can only be a figment of his own wild imaginations.”

The MP stressed that his support for Dr. Bawumia is not borne out of blind loyalty but conviction.

He said he believes the former Vice President is the most prepared, credible, and winnable candidate to lead the NPP to victory in 2028.

“For the avoidance of doubt, my support for Dr. Bawumia is not borne out of blind loyalty. It is based on my deep conviction that he is the most prepared, credible, experienced, and winnable candidate to lead the New Patriotic Party to victory in 2028.

“If the Constituency Secretary is confident in the chances of his preferred candidate, the appropriate path is to win the primaries and not to invent falsehoods about others,” Dr. Boako stated.