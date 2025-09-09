ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Traders commend GIPC boss for proactive leadership

  Tue, 09 Sep 2025
Business & Finance Traders commend GIPC boss for proactive leadership
TUE, 09 SEP 2025

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Simon Madjie, has won praise from the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) for demonstrating proactive leadership in addressing concerns of local traders.

This follows a high-level engagement between GIPC and GUTA in Accra, which was immediately followed by a tour of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle by Mr Madjie and his delegation.

During the visit, the GIPC boss walked through market spaces with GUTA executives, engaging directly with traders and listening to their concerns over fronting and the growing activities of foreign traders in areas reserved by law for Ghanaians.

Mr Madjie assured the traders that the retail sector remained protected under Ghana’s laws and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the livelihoods of Ghanaian traders while maintaining an open and attractive investment climate.

“Our traders are the heartbeat of the economy. Protecting their welfare and ensuring fair competition is a responsibility we take seriously,” he stated.

GUTA President, Dr. Joseph Obeng, commended Mr Madjie and the GIPC for being the first state agency to visit and engage GUTA following the change in administration.

He described the move as a strong signal of government’s determination to deal with fronting and ensure fairness in retail trade.

Traders at Kwame Nkrumah Circle also expressed appreciation, noting that the presence of the GIPC CEO on the ground showed genuine commitment to their plight.

They called for continuous collaboration and enforcement to ensure that the sector is safeguarded.

Mr Madjie pledged that GIPC would sustain its engagement with GUTA and other stakeholders to promote a fair, inclusive, and competitive business environment that strengthens national growth.

Source: GIPC

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Founder of the UP Tradition Institute, Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku takes on Bawumia-led EMT over Ashanti Region's stalled proj...

2 hours ago

Any NPP flagbearer aspirant silent on GH4 million development fee is complicit in corruption — Prof Azar Any NPP flagbearer aspirant silent on GH₵4 million development fee is complicit ...

2 hours ago

Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare NPP’s GH₵4 million fee not development levy, but corruption deposit — Prof Azar

2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi Ghana records $6.3 billion small-scale gold exports in 8 months — Sammy Gyamfi

2 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi Era of raw gold export to end as refinery begins in October 2025 — Sammy Gyamfi

2 hours ago

Former Tamale Mayor sues NPP activist for GH¢1million defamation Former Tamale Mayor sues NPP activist for GH¢1million defamation

2 hours ago

National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha ‘We will revenge Abronye’s arrest’ – NPP's Salam Mustapha

3 hours ago

Head of Business and Economic Bureau at GUTA, Charles Kusi Appiah Kubi We need foreign investors but not to allow them collapse local businesses — GUTA

3 hours ago

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC Court remands Abronye DC into police custody until September 12

4 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson Mahama’s administration showing more financial discipline than Akufo-Addo’s — Jo...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line