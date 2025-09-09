Traders commend GIPC boss for proactive leadership

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Mr Simon Madjie, has won praise from the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) for demonstrating proactive leadership in addressing concerns of local traders.

This follows a high-level engagement between GIPC and GUTA in Accra, which was immediately followed by a tour of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle by Mr Madjie and his delegation.

During the visit, the GIPC boss walked through market spaces with GUTA executives, engaging directly with traders and listening to their concerns over fronting and the growing activities of foreign traders in areas reserved by law for Ghanaians.

Mr Madjie assured the traders that the retail sector remained protected under Ghana’s laws and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding the livelihoods of Ghanaian traders while maintaining an open and attractive investment climate.

“Our traders are the heartbeat of the economy. Protecting their welfare and ensuring fair competition is a responsibility we take seriously,” he stated.

GUTA President, Dr. Joseph Obeng, commended Mr Madjie and the GIPC for being the first state agency to visit and engage GUTA following the change in administration.

He described the move as a strong signal of government’s determination to deal with fronting and ensure fairness in retail trade.

Traders at Kwame Nkrumah Circle also expressed appreciation, noting that the presence of the GIPC CEO on the ground showed genuine commitment to their plight.

They called for continuous collaboration and enforcement to ensure that the sector is safeguarded.

Mr Madjie pledged that GIPC would sustain its engagement with GUTA and other stakeholders to promote a fair, inclusive, and competitive business environment that strengthens national growth.

Source: GIPC