P/NDC Acts of Barbarism Cannot Be Mendaciously Erased and So Cavalierly Revised

A copy of Ms. Elizabeth Ohene’s missive on the constitutionally hatchet removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey-Torkornoo, “Atugubatristically,” has been availed me by a respectable former companion and colleague who, like Yours Truly, is equally in awe of Ms. Ohene, easily one of the most astute and politically formidable Ghanaian journalists and editors of the 1970s and the 1980s and still actively engaged and ebulliently kicking.

But I have yet to take my time to fully masticate and thoroughly digest the delicate contents of the same, for the veteran former broadcast journalist with the BBC-African Service’s media columns and opinion pieces are never savored in a hurry, if one is to fully appreciate both the felicitous and the mellifluous turns of phrases, idioms and the deft and the resplendent use of the English language in general. Nevertheless, I have decided to subject the propagandistic, whole-cloth mendacity produced by Dr. Michael Buadoo, suavely and sophistically dressed up as a forensically coherent rejoinder to the distinguished and the great Ghanaian journalist and Freedom Fighter. On the Freedom-Fighting Front, the native of Abutia-Teti, in the Volta Region, takes a back seat to absolutely no member of her generation.

To be certain, not only is Dr. Buadoo’s abjectly poor excuse of a rejoinder heretically scandalous and irredeemably preposterous, it is simply ludicrous and woefully unbecoming of a seasoned intellectual, much less a formidable scholar and/or academic (See “NDC Brands Well in the Eye[sic] of Ghanaians: Reply to Elizabeth Ohene’s Recent Submission on Chief Justice’s Removal” Modernghana.com 9/5/25). The author of the rejoinder does not provide any biographical background about himself; neither does the present writer feel the necessity to research the same, being that what is really and primarily at issue here is the “Internal Logic” of his downright desultory argument, the most salient aspect of which is the patently shameless and comical attempt to repudiate the historically inescapable and inextricable relationship between both the late former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-founded murderous junta of the erstwhile Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) and the present “Ballot-Snatching” institutional establishment of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

You see, contrary to what Ms. Elizabeth Ohene’s critic would hoodwink Ghanaian citizens into naively and fatuously lapping up as the proverbial Gospel Truth, the patently unarguable fact remains that the core leadership of the erstwhile PNDC is almost hermetically indistinguishable from the current crop of the leadership of the John “European Airbus SE Payola” Dramani Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia Posse. Which simply means that in the rascally opinion of the Elizabeth Ohene Rejoiner, all that matters in differentiating the Jurist-Assassinating Leadership of the Provisional National Defense Council from the present-day National Democratic Congress is strikingly akin to the Christocentric Analogy of Pouring Old Wine into New Bottles and then slapping the latter with nominally altered labels.

If, indeed, such veritable shlock is what passes for the “NDC Brands” being synonymous with what passes for all that is politically and strategically kosher in the eyes and the estimation of the overwhelming moiety of the Ghanaian electorate, then we are, all of us, seriously in deep trouble. Maybe if he had read and meticulously and systematically digested the full and the detailed contents of the Azu-Crabbe Commission Report, also known as the Special Investigations Board (SIB) Report, the fanatical NDC propagandist would not have been so rashly and asininely tempted to facilely suppose that he could so blatantly and literally pull wool and hogwash, to be certain, over the eyes of the Ghanaian electorate.

In short in so mischievously attempting to savagely scapegoat the admittedly murderous likes of the Teshie-Slain Joachim Amartey Kwei and the legitimately escaped Lance-Corporal Amedeka does not wash or cut ice, in Woolfian parlance, because even as the blue-ribbon Justice Samuel Azu-Crabbe Commission categorically observed at the time, the real mastermind behind the “Mafia-Style Execution” of the Three Akan-Descended Accra High Court Judges - they were actually Supreme Court Justices - was Capt (Dishonorably Discharged) Kojo Tsikata, with the strategically nuanced complicity and the forensically undeniable evasive support of the latter’s cousin and fellow comrade in arms and human butchery, you guessed right, Dear Reader, Chairman Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings.

It was a conspicuously failed attempt at Ethnic Cleansing, as the Azu-Crabbe Commission minced absolutely no words in observing. Mere repudiation, no matter how trenchant and truculent or violent, could fool the overwhelming majority of Ghanaian citizens into not envisaging this most barbaric and heinous crime against Akan-Ghanaian humanity for what it really was, especially when one also reckons the fact that nearly each and every one of the murderous goons and bloody assassins was Non-Akan.

Now, talking about “State-Capture” as the modus operandi of the recently exited New Patriotic Party-sponsored and the Akufo-Addo-led twice, consecutively elected government, it should come as ironically refreshing for Dr. Michael Buadoo to be apprised of the fact that it was the vanguard membership of the Rawlings-founded and led National Democratic Congress, including the then Chairman Rawlings himself, that made the primary and the standard policy of the kleptocratic expropriation and the private acquisition of State-Owned landed and real-estate properties at giveaway prices, or the “Donkomization” of State-Owned properties, as the Wood Supreme Court boldly and categorically let on to the plaintiffs in the Okudzeto-Ablakwa & Omane-Boamah v. Obetsebi-Lamptey Cause Celebre, in which the Mills-Mahama-Persecuted Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood reminded the Atta-Mills-instigated plaintiffs of the aforementioned fact.

Now, on the equally critical subject of the “brazen plundering of the public purse,” let Dr. Buadoo inform Ghanaians what the Mahama-fangled globally infamous Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) was all about. “Building the Ghana that We Want,” I suppose. What of “corruption, state capture, sweetheart deals and judicial manipulations”? Go figure!

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]