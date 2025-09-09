ModernGhana logo
NPP flagbearer race: ‘My support for Bawumia based on conviction, not blind loyalty’ — Dr. Gideon Boako

TUE, 09 SEP 2025

Spokesperson for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr. Gideon Boako, has dismissed claims that his support for the former Vice President is merely out of loyalty.

The Tano North NPP Secretary, Stephen Ntiamoah, had alleged during a campaign engagement with Kennedy Agyapong that Dr. Boako believes Dr. Bawumia cannot win the 2028 elections but is sticking with him out of obligation.

He suggested that the MP’s allegiance is not based on conviction but on loyalty to his former boss.

But reacting in a social media post on Tuesday, September 9, Dr. Boako described the statement as false and mischievous.

He stressed that his support for Dr. Bawumia is rooted in conviction and belief in his ability to lead the NPP to victory in the 2028 general elections.

“For the avoidance of doubt, my support for Dr. Bawumia is not borne out of blind loyalty. It is based on my deep conviction that he is the most prepared, credible, experienced, and winnable candidate to lead the New Patriotic Party to victory in 2028,” he wrote.

He further noted that Tano North delegates have consistently supported Dr. Bawumia, citing the 83% of votes delivered to him in the party’s 2023 flagbearer elections.

According to him, that confidence remains intact, and the constituency is committed to repeating that resounding support.

Dr. Boako also cautioned aspirants against dragging his name into their campaigns for political advantage, insisting that his goodwill in Tano North is a product of consistent service and loyalty to the people, not opportunism.

“We will continue to work with all our energy for Dr. Bawumia, and come 31st January 2026, the results will once again speak for themselves. Let us stay focused. Victory is assured,” he stressed.

