SILENCING THE GUNS BY 2030: An African Initiative to Peace and Stability

BACKGROUND

Silencing the Guns —a flagship initiative undertaken by the African Union (AU) under its Agenda 2063 (Africa's Development Blueprint) —is a visionary step forward for an inclusive, secure, peaceful, and conflict-free Africa. Established in 2013 at AU's 50th anniversary summit, the initiative was born of a shared understanding among the African leaders that there can be no sustainable development, prosperity, and stability in the presence of widespread violence, civil wars, terrorism, and military coups. This initiative, at its core, aims to break the cycle of violence in pan-Africa and guarantees a progressive and peaceful state for succeeding generations, preventing them from facing pre-existing enmities. The 2013 Solemn Declaration set an ambitious vision of liberating all the African continents from wars by 2020. However, the deadline had to be extended to 2030 due to sustained and major setbacks despite its striving vision of peace establishment.

SHORTFALL: THE MISSED DEADLINE OF 2020

The African Union’s “Silencing the Guns” initiative seeks to eradicate violence from its roots by eliminating bad governance, exclusion, poverty, and the unrestrained proliferation of small arms and light weapons. It prioritizes reconciliation, participatory political processes, regional cooperation as well as security sector reforms. The roadmap calls for specific measures, such as arms control and disarmament, youth participation, and combating illicit financial flows that finance instability.[ii] Despite being ambitious, the initiative failed to meet its initial target of achieving a conflict-free continent by 2020. A review by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS)[iii] in 2023 characterized the implementation of the framework from 2013 to 2020 as sluggish, fragmented, and largely symbolic, with the initiative's visionary rhetoric far outweighing tangible action. Key conflict zones—including the Central African Republic (CAR), South Sudan, Cameroon, and much of the Sahel—till date, continue to experience instability and unrest[iv].

Critics argue that many conflicts have merely been controlled on the surface level rather than being resolved, as core drivers of the violence remain addressed inefficiently. The widely endorsed mantra of “African solutions to African problems” lost its credibility as internal divisions within the AU, lack of unified political commitment, and inconsistent collective national engagement hindered coordinated action. Moreover, external influences—including NATO’s fallout from intervention in Libya, the proliferation of foreign-backed militaries, and persistent military interference by external actors—further complicated peace-making efforts. These realities exposed and widened the gap between ambition and implementation, demanding a serious re-evaluation of strategies moving forward.

NOTABLE ACHIEVEMENTS:

This flagship initiative, irrespective of the setbacks, has seen promising localized success. The Africa Amnesty Month, held annually since 2017, has encouraged the voluntary surrender of illicit arms across the continent. Over 30,000 weapons were collected from more than 15 member states, contributing to disarmament efforts (AU Peace and Security Department, 2023)[v].

There is also growing recognition of the role of Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) in fueling violence. According to the UN Economic Commission for Africa, the country loses over $88.6 billion annually to IFFs—much of which funds the armed groups. Efforts are now seen in progress to integrate financial intelligence into security strategies (UNDPPA, 2022).[vi] Moreover, AU’s collaboration with civil society has increased. In 2024, a consultation with over 150 CSOs highlighted their role in mediation, early warning systems, and grassroots peacebuilding. Countries like Mozambique have also leveraged AU support for disarmament and reintegration, showcasing scalable peace models.

PERSISTENT AND EMERGING CHALLENGES

Eradication of the deeply rooted setbacks, unfortunately, hasn’t happened yet. Africa has yet again disturbed by more than 35 ongoing violent conflicts in 2024. The concentration is in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, the Sahel, and the Cabo Delgado area of Mozambique. The conflicts cause a dire situation for the population’s survival, hence forcing a big chunk of the population to migrate. The comeback of military coups in the countries, adding to the regression, has become prevalent—nine since 2020—eventually raising questions at the relevance and credibility of democratic governance. Besides, terrorism continues to grow in power, especially in the regions of Sahel and Somalia, where the inadequately secured border, unstable state management, and foreign presence leave the extremist work unchecked.

There are several other causes of conflicts such as climate change, water shortage, and the fact that the impact of colonization has not been resolved, which is now intensifying the differences among the communities. The AU is very much for the idea of being inclusive while working for peace, yet its youth and women are underrepresented in formal and decision-making settings. Numerous gaps in the organizations hinder successful implementation. Many governments do not have the political will or the ability to carry out the recommendations made by the AU. As of August 2023, only six countries have appointed focal points and two have submitted progress reports.

The AU chronically suffers from lack of funds. In 2018, external donors funded nearly 40% of the AU’s $515 million budget, and the Africa Peace Fund had been able to raise only $100 million of its $400 million target (African Union, 2018; UNOAU, 2018). Without reliable domestic financing, sustainable peace operations remain elusive. These persistent structural, financial, and political barriers continue to destabilize the establishment of a truly conflict-free Nation.

PATH FORWARD: REVITALIZING THE INITIATIVE

To establish a conflict-free Africa by 2030, the African Union must shift from rhetoric to meaningful, adaptive action. Extension of the timeline was necessary, but it must be accompanied with honest and transparent assessment of achievements and failures. The initiative should be reframed beyond arms control to include conflict prevention, institution-building and reconciliation. Peace and development must move hand-in-hand.

Investment must be made in robust monitoring, evaluation, and reporting systems. An efficient digital platform, along with capacity-built national focal points and targeted technical assistance, can significantly enhance transparency, efficiency, and citizen engagement. Additionally, financing must be well managed and secured post crisis through reconstituted mechanisms such as the AU levy on imports, increased member state contributions, and the development of independent, sustainable funding. Equal emphasis is to be laid on homegrown conflict-resolution practices, meaningful youth leadership, prevalent women’s participation and representation, and strong civil society involvement—especially in conflict-prone and rural regions. Mozambique’s nationally led peace process illustrates that grassroots solutions are often more effective and durable than those that are externally imposed.

Moreover, it is crucial for AU to tackle root causes such as illicit financial flows, systemic inequality, environmental degradation, and governance failures through integrated and cross-sector strategies. Global partnerships should be strategically smart—aligned with Africa’s priorities, and supportive without being unbending. With strengthened political will, community empowerment, and adaptive planning, the Silencing the Guns initiative can serve as a legitimate cornerstone of Africa’s long-term peace and prosperity.

CONCLUSION:

‘Silencing the Guns’ initiative remains a vital vision for Africa’s sustainable future—one rooted in peace, unity, and sustainable development. But the realization that this goal requires more than on-paper declarations, it demands profound institutional reform, strong political will, sustainable financing, and inclusive, grassroot action, is yet to entirely dawn upon the nation. As the AU moves towards its 2nd deadline, it must make a conscious shift from aspiration to implementation, ensuring robust monitoring, accountability, and local ownership. Africa’s future need not be defined by conflict deprivation—it can be defined by resilience, peace, innovation and justice. To truly silence the guns by 2030, prevention must be linked with efficient governance, strategic funding, and visionary action, and only then can the Agenda 2063 fulfil its promise of liberating the future generations from the burden of violence.

Note



