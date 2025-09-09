ModernGhana logo
Photographer Brent Stirton celebrates DRC's Virunga National Park

By Isabelle Martinetti - RFI
Europe Brent Stirton / Getty Images
TUE, 09 SEP 2025
© Brent Stirton / Getty Images

Virunga, Africa's first national park, is home to endangered wildlife, including the world's largest population of mountain gorillas. Situated in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the park is marking its centenary despite continuing threats from armed groups and regional instability. Photographer Brent Stirton's powerful series, “Virunga National Park. DRC: 100 Years of Resilience”, has been awarded the Visa d'Or Magazine prize at Visa pour l'Image in Perpignan.

Located in the volatile eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Virunga is not only Africa's first national park but also one of its most biodiverse and economically promising.

Virunga is Africa's first national park, and it can be Africa's best national park,” photographer Brent Stirton told RFI.

“For me, given the resources it has, the potential for ecotourism, the hydroelectric schemes, the wider development taking place around the park, as well as the security it provides, this is a billion-dollar park.”

Despite ongoing conflict and political instability — including the current M23 occupation of parts of the park — a dedicated team continues to pursue an ambitious vision for conservation and sustainable development.

“Eight hundred rangers look after this vast area. Over the past 20 years, more than 240 of them have been killed and many more wounded,” Stirton explained.

“But what I always find extraordinary is that no one abandons their post. No one leaves.”

► Visa pour l'Image runs from 30 August to 14 September, 2025.

