NPP’s GH₵4 million fee not development levy, but corruption deposit — Prof Azar

Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare
TUE, 09 SEP 2025 1
Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare

Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, has taken a swipe at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over what he describes as an outrageous financial demand on presidential hopefuls.

The party, as part of its 2026 presidential primaries, announced a nomination fee of GH₵100,000 and a filing fee of GH₵500,000.

An extra charge described as a development levy has been revealed by flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to be pegged at GH₵4 million.

Reacting in a social media post on Tuesday, September 9, the social media commentator known affectionately as Prof Azar, described the levy as nothing short of a “corruption deposit.”

He cautioned that any aspirant who fails to challenge the charge is complicit in monetizing the political space.

“The GH₵4 million is not a development levy; it’s a corruption deposit,” Prof Azar wrote. “An aspirant who does not fight against this levy will not fight to protect the public purse. Silence here is complicity; complicity here becomes corruption in government.”

He further warned that the move risks auctioning political positions to only the wealthy, thereby excluding qualified but less affluent Ghanaians such as teachers, farmers, and young people.

According to him, such practices weaken internal democracy, deepen public cynicism, and turn politics into an investment venture rather than a service to the people.

Prof Azar stressed that political parties are not private clubs but constitutional entities whose actions must serve the public interest.

I am a "helo." | 9/9/2025 6:45:12 PM

It's unbelievable that the NPP could do something like that to their politicians to confirm the truth about what they did to Ghanaians or against the nation. There is nothing that the NPP will do without stealing money from their politicians or Ghanaians. It's sad.

