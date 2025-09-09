ModernGhana logo
Ghana records $6.3 billion small-scale gold exports in 8 months — Sammy Gyamfi

Headlines Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi
TUE, 09 SEP 2025 1
Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, has revealed that tge country has recorded small-scale gold exports worth $6.3 billion between January and August 2025.

He explained that small-scale gold exports for the first eight months of 2025 stood at 66.7 tonnes, valued at about $6.3 billion.

This figure, the GoldBod CEO said, is higher than the 63 tonnes worth $4.6 billion recorded for the whole of last year.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the Mining and Minerals Convention in Accra on Tuesday, September 9, Sammy Gyamfi said the achievement is the result of reforms and aggressive measures rolled out by the Ghana Gold Board under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama.

“This means that the volume and value of small-scale gold exports from January to August 2025 alone have exceeded the total outturn for the entire year 2024,” Sammy Gyamfi stated.

The Ghana Gold Board boss also revealed that small-scale gold exports continue to outpace large-scale exports, which stood at 65.1 tonnes valued at $5.6 billion within the same period.

“These much-needed forex inflows have significantly strengthened Ghana’s reserves, improved our balance of payments and provided critical support to the Ghana Cedi,” he said.

Sammy Gyamfi stressed that the board is determined to sustain the gains by ensuring responsible sourcing, local value addition, and stricter traceability of gold to its source of origin.

He further revealed that efforts are underway to work with the Bank of Ghana in collaboration with other stakeholders to begin gold refinery from October 2025.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Comments

AWURADEBASA | 9/9/2025 6:00:18 PM

Nonsense Why was John Mahama in Japan signing a loan for $100 million few weeks ago if we made $ 6.3 BILLION?

Comments1
