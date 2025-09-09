IOM Expands Support to Contain Mpox Threat in West and Central Africa

Dakar, 9 September 2025 – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is ramping up its efforts to contain the spread of Mpox in West and Central Africa, reinforcing border health systems and ensuring that mobile and hard-to-reach communities are not left out of national and regional response plans.

Working closely with government health authorities and international partners, IOM has mobilized technical expertise, operational surge teams, and logistical resources to strengthen coordination, enhance disease surveillance at borders, and conduct population mapping to guide targeted interventions that reach mobile communities and high-risk transit corridors.

“Health is a right that must extend to everyone, including people on the move,” said Sylvia Ekra, IOM’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa. “Frontline responders, especially those in border areas, need the tools and training to detect, prevent, and respond swiftly. Mobile communities must not be left behind in access to health services, as protecting their rights is critical to protecting public health.”

Border regions in West and Central Africa are particularly susceptible to the rapid spread of infectious diseases due to a combination of high cross-border movement, porous boundaries, and limited healthcare infrastructure. Gaps in surveillance systems and resource constraints further complicate detection and containment, making targeted interventions and robust cross-border collaboration all the more urgent to safeguard both local and mobile populations.

These border areas are also locations where IOM has its strongest presence, allowing the Organization to act quickly and in close coordination with local systems to strengthen surveillance and improve preparedness and response capacity.

Across West Africa, IOM is working with governments and partners to strengthen health security and preparedness at points of entry. In Guinea, more than 166,000 travelers have already received health screenings and vaccinations carried out by 60 community agents deployed across 12 points of entry.

In Sierra Leone, a mobility mapping exercise conducted by IOM and national authorities in Port Loko, Kambia and the Western Urban Area is guiding authorities to better target prevention and outreach. In Togo, disease surveillance and referral systems are being reinforced, with 50 trained community volunteers now active across 15 points of entry. Meanwhile in Ghana, IOM, WHO and partners convened a two-day strategic engagement on the Health, Border and Mobility Management Framework to align preparedness measures, safeguard public health, and ensure safe and orderly mobility.

The framework supports stakeholders to understand the implications of human mobility for communicable disease preparedness and response within and across borders; contributes to the surveillance and management of disease outbreaks as part of a unified health and mobility management approach; and supports the long-term development of mobility sensitive health systems.

While Mpox is no longer a public health emergency of international concern, the threat is far from over. Border areas remain particularly vulnerable due to high population mobility, limited access to health services, and weak surveillance infrastructure.

Despite a growing caseload, only 10 percent of IOM’s USD 46 million funding appeal for preparedness and response in Africa has been secured to date, leaving critical gaps in resources. Additional support from donors and partners is urgently needed to sustain life-saving interventions, protect vulnerable communities, and strengthen health systems across the region.

