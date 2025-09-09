The Reality Is If Mahama Fails To Imprison Political Criminals, The NDC Will Lose Parliamentary Seats

John Mahama, the president of Ghana, needs to understand that his administration shouldn't be overjoyed that the NDC won the 2024 elections. His government will continue to face serious political strife and unrest from the general public, if he fails to fulfill his promises to the people. There are many reasons Ghanaians massively voted for Mahama. One of them is to let every corrupt politician account for whatever corruption and state looting escapade they have been involved.

Therefore, it is pointless that nothing has emerged from the investigations since the creation of the "Operation Recover All Loot" team and, more significantly, after the ORAL team turned over the file to Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine. Even though many politicians involved in serious financial crimes have been arrested and questioned, not a single person has been imprisoned. Ghanaians are not only losing patience but also losing faith in the government.

Although I am not a prophet, the NDC government will face the most difficult challenges as a government if it underestimates me, as the NPP did by disregarding my articles. This is because the NPP's evil plans, along with the foreign forces they have allied themselves with, are becoming more powerful and will eventually overthrow the NDC government's good governance. Many are interested in the destructive NPP party because no developed nation desires a developed African nation, or an effective African leader.

Kwame Nkrumah was overthrown by a combination of internal and external factors due to his positive ideas for Ghana. Also, both internal and external forces assassinated Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso for establishing a government in his country that was less dependent on foreign powers like France, and they assassinated Muammar Khadafy for his good deeds for his country and the African continent. These are few examples that give a better understanding that most developed countries like the frail of Africa.

Mahama should therefore, realize that no developed nation voted him in office so that they may appreciate his effective leadership. Ghanaians voted him as president because they believed in him of fulfilling his promises. Which of Mahama's promises to the people was the most significant? His pledged to combat corruption. So why has no one been convicted and sent to prison despite the arrest of numerous NPP politicians who have either embezzled state funds or looted state property?

Mr. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), expressed alarm over what he said were attempts by some party members to engage in negotiations with those who might be prosecuted by the government. He warned that such actions run the risk of weakening the party's anti-corruption position, while speaking at the 5th Annual General Conference of NDC lawyers. That is true, if care is not taken, the NDC may lose many parliamentary seats in future elections.

I would like to remind President Mahama that a successful country does not just prosper by supporting a strong economy, but also by upholding an efficient legal system and keeping its promises to the populace.