Tue, 09 Sep 2025 Crime & Punishment

Police arrests man who bit off wife’s ear at Dambai

  Tue, 09 Sep 2025
Emmanuel Addai, the prime suspect, who allegedly 'chewed' off his wife’s ear in a domestic violence incident in Dambai, has been arrested and given bail.

However, the suspect was instructed to report to the police station on Thursday, September 11, 2025, for further investigations.

The incident occurred at ‘Banka”, a community in Dambai township, after Mr Addai returned from a funeral at ” Wonkayaw,” and attacked his wife, Madam Cecilia Fordjour, while she was preparing food to serve him.

A police source told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the suspect would be arraigned before the Jasikan Circuit Court soon.

On September 5, Madam Fordjour had her ear bitten off by the husband during a scuffle. The victim received medical attention, but unfortunately her ear could not be reattached due to the delay in reaching the hospital.

The police are continuing their investigation.

GNA

