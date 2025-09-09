Ghana's power sector faces uncertainty as VRA, ECG seek 59% tariff hikes

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has applied to the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) for a sharp increase in its Bulk Generation Charge (BGC), proposing a 59 percent jump from 45.0892 pesewas per kilowatt-hour to 71.8862 pesewas per kilowatt-hour.

Evans Somuah Mensah, Senior Economic Analyst at the VRA, explained that the request is aimed at ensuring full cost recovery for power generation, supply to distribution companies, transmission, and related services. He revealed that the Authority is seeking an additional $30.49 million annually to sustain Akosombo’s operations, alongside $30,000 for the Kpone Thermal Plant, arguing that current compensation falls short of covering its grid support obligations.

The VRA’s request comes amid a wave of tariff applications from other utilities. The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is demanding 55.7671 pesewas per kilowatt-hour, while the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) is seeking 92.7333 pesewas per kilowatt-hour. The Enclave Power Company Limited (EPCL) has submitted the steepest proposal, asking for 147.1775 pesewas per kilowatt-hour.

Beyond this, ECG has filed a separate request for a dramatic 224 percent increase in its Distribution Service Charge (DSC1) for the 2025–2029 tariff period. The proposed adjustment would raise the rate from 19.0875 pesewas per kilowatt-hour to an average of 61.8028 pesewas.

The company insists that the hike is unavoidable to stabilise its finances, citing mounting inflation, exchange rate volatility, and soaring interest costs. It projects an average annual revenue requirement of GHS 9.1 billion over the next five years, driven by operating expenses, staff costs, depreciation, capital recovery, and taxes.

If granted, the sweeping increases could translate into much higher electricity bills for households and industries, deepening concerns about affordability, while reigniting debates over cost recovery and the sustainability of Ghana’s power sector.