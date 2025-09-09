ModernGhana logo
African Court celebrates African Union Day

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
TUE, 09 SEP 2025

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights has joined governments, civil society, and continental rights organisations in commemorating African Union (AU) Day in Arusha, Tanzania.

Observed on September 9, AU Day recalls the historic Sirte Declaration of 1999, which laid the foundation for the creation of the African Union and reinforced Africa’s resolve to shape its own destiny.

In a statement, the President of the African Court, Honourable Justice Modibo Sacko, reaffirmed the Court’s commitment to promoting justice and protecting human and peoples’ rights as central pillars for building strong institutions and realising the goals of Agenda 2063.

“This day is an opportunity for all the daughters and sons of the Continent to reflect on a shared vision of an Africa united in its goals, anchored in solidarity and firmly committed to the path of integration,” Justice Sacko said. He added: “Let us celebrate this day by strengthening our resolve to advance unity, justice and dignity for all Africans.”

The commemoration coincides with the African Court’s 78th Ordinary Session, which opened on September 1 and will run until September 26 in Arusha. During the four-week sitting, judges will examine a number of applications and deliver judgments on the final day, which will be streamed live via the Court’s official YouTube channel.

Last year, the Court adopted new Practice Directions to guide potential litigants on procedures before the Court. The guidelines, which came into effect on March 5, 2024, align the Court’s processes with its 2020 Rules and cover areas such as filing pleadings, conduct of physical and virtual hearings, notification of decisions, and evidentiary matters.

The African Court, established by AU member states under the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, complements the work of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights. The Protocol was adopted in 1998 in Burkina Faso and entered into force in 2004.

The Court holds four ordinary sessions annually, in addition to extraordinary sessions when required.

