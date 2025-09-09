Muntaka inaugurates Gbiniyiri mediation committee to help resolve conflict 

Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, the Minister for the Interior, has inaugurated a seven-member committee to mediate and recommend lasting solutions to the Gbiniyiri conflict.

Its objectives include facilitating the safe and dignified return of the displaced, understand the scope and dynamics relating to the conflict and evaluate conflict induced losses and damages.

The committee, within a one month period, is also tasked to explore and recommend economic measures to restore livelihoods and propose mechanism for continuous monitoring, evaluation and reporting on the resettlement, reconstruction and reconciliation process.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Mr Mubarak expressed the Ministry’s commitment to providing the necessary secretarial and logistical support to enable the committee to discharge its duties effectively.

Gbiniyiri, a town in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district of the Savannah Region, was engulfed in a conflict that begun on August 23, 2025, leading to the displacement of 50,000 persons residing within the township and its environs.

It has also led to tragic loss of lives and destruction of property.

The minister urged the committee to conduct their duties with impartiality, transparency, and inclusiveness as their task has a long-termimplication on stability and development of the Savannah Region.

“Engage with all stakeholders- traditional authorities, opinion leaders, civil society, and the security agencies – so that peace and trust can be rebuilt in Gbiniyiri and its surrounding communities,” he said.

“I also encourage you to leverage partnerships with civil society organisations, development partners, and faith-based institutions as you carry out this noble task.”

The committee has Mr Emmanuel HabukaBombande as Chairman Dr George Amoh, former Secretary of National Peace Council, as the secretary, and Mr Collins Dauda, Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, as member.

Other members are Reverend Father Lazarus Annyereh, Chair of Savannah Regional Peace Council; Dr. Festus Aubyn, West Africa Network for Peacebuilding; Madam Sylvia HornameNoagbesenu, Acting Director, Women, Youth, Peace and Security Institute, Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, and Professor Ramatu Alhassan, an academician specialising in Agriculture.

Mr Bombande expressed appreciation to the Government for reposing trust in the capabilities of committee members and for giving them the opportunity to serve the country.

“The committee will be working vigorously to be able to see what can be done to assuage the suffering, particularly of our displaced people, including those who cross our borders,” he said.

GNA