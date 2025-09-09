ModernGhana logo
Mahama, Kufuor, Nana, Bawumia to storm Manhyia for final rites of late Asantehemaa

President John Dramani Mahama will join former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, together with former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, at the Manhyia Palace on Thursday, September 18, 2025, for the climax of the funeral rites of the late Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III.

The revered queen mother, who passed away at the age of 98 after a short illness, will be laid to rest following four days of elaborate traditional ceremonies known as Dote Yie. The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who is also her younger brother, will sit in state as the chief mourner to receive dignitaries and sympathizers from across Ghana and beyond.

According to the programme released by Manhyia Palace, the final day will feature a grand burial service at the Dwabirem in Manhyia Palace, followed by a private interment at the Royal Mausoleum in Breman later that night. The diplomatic corps, state officials, and the general public are expected to join the solemn occasion.

Ahead of the final day, the queen mother’s body will lie in state from Monday, September 15, to Wednesday, September 17, allowing institutions, associations, and the public to pay their last respects.

  • On Monday, political parties, churches, schools, NGOs, telecommunication firms, corporate institutions, and the general public will file past her remains.

  • Tuesday has been set aside for the judiciary, Ghana Bar Association, security services, state-owned enterprises, financial institutions, and other public agencies.

  • Wednesday will be reserved for ministers of state, parliamentarians, municipal and district chief executives, non-Ashanti chiefs, mining companies, the diplomatic corps, and members of the public.

Nana Ama Konadu Yiadom III ascended the stool in 2017 after succeeding her mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, as the 14th Asantehemaa. Her eight-year reign was marked by her devotion to peace, unity, and maternal care for the kingdom, values that earned her immense respect among her people.

Security around the palace and within Kumasi has been heightened for the four-day mourning period. Meanwhile, the entire city has been draped in black and red, the traditional Asante symbols of grief. Statues, trees, and light poles across major streets bear these colours, reflecting the collective sorrow of the Ashanti people as they bid farewell to their beloved queen mother.

