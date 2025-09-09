'You can't take the law into your hands, leave enforcement of GIPC Act to authorities' — EPA warnss Abossey Okai dealers

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) in charge of Operations, Professor Michael Ayamga-Adongo, has cautioned members of the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association against taking the enforcement of investment laws into their own hands, warning that such actions could provoke international retaliation.

Executives of the Association on Monday, September 8, 2025, attempted to enforce Section 27(1) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act, 2013 (Act 865), which bars non-citizens from engaging in petty trading, hawking or operating in markets and stalls. The move led to a tense standoff between some foreign traders and the association’s leadership.

Appearing on Breakfast Daily on Channel One TV the following day, Prof. Adongo stressed that enforcement was not the mandate of private associations but the duty of state authorities.

“It is the responsibility of law enforcement, the Ghana Immigration Services authority, also in collaboration with the relevant agencies, to monitor these things and regulate them. To the extent that other actors in the space take the law into their own hands and begin to enforce these things is problematic,” he said.

He cautioned that the association’s unilateral action could have wider diplomatic consequences.

“Because then it may trigger reactions and responses from other jurisdictions where we also have Ghanaians who may not be doing what they are doing here. But the fact that they have heard that their citizens have come under certain forms of attack — it could trigger that kind of thing,” he explained.

Despite these warnings, the Spare Parts Dealers Association has doubled down, issuing a three-day ultimatum to foreign traders at Abossey Okai to close their shops or face unspecified action.