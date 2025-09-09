ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 09 Sep 2025 Chieftaincy & Tradition

49th Somètutuza Festival set for September 13 to 28

49th Somtutuza Festival set for September 13 to 28

The 49th edition of the Somètutuza Festival, a celebration of peace, unity, and cultural heritage, is scheduled to take place in the Somè Traditional Area of the Ketu South Municipality in the Volta Region.

The festival will run from September 13 to 28, 2025, and promises to be a spectacular display of Ghanaian culture.

This year's festival theme, "Consolidating Peace and Unity for Socio-cultural and Economic Development in the Somè Traditional Area," highlights the importance of unity and peace in the area's development.

The festival aims to promote peace, unity, and development in the Somè Traditional Area, while honoring the sacrifices of ancestors who helped secure peace and unity in Somè.

The two-week celebration will feature a variety of activities, including a clean-up exercise, prayers by all religious bodies, visits to tourist sites for rituals, football galas, student durbars, health walks, and health screenings. Other events include Borborbor nights, street carnivals, youth summits, boxing nights, and a grand durbar on September 27.

Torgbuiga Adama III, the Makorsor and President of the Somè Traditional Council, emphasized the importance of peace and unity in the area's development. He urged the people of Somè to be peacemakers in their homes, farms, and workplaces, resolving conflicts with empathy and intention.

The guest of honor for the celebration will be His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, the President of the Republic of Ghana. Other dignitaries, including ministers, members of parliament, MMDCEs, chiefs, and people from all walks of life, are expected to attend the festival.

The festival provides an opportunity for the Somè Traditional Area to showcase its rich cultural heritage and work towards building a premiere traditional area in the Volta Region and the country as a whole. Torgbuiga Adama III called for a shared commitment to achieving this goal.

The festival was successfully launched in Denu in July this year, with a call for Somè citizens to support the festival physically and financially. The planning committee has appealed for donations to support the festival, which is expected to attract hundreds of people from the Somè Traditional Area and beyond.

992025121246-j4eq276ggb-img-20250909-wa0063

Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region, CorrespondentPage: evans-attah-akangla

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Abandoned Akpaloo sweats in EOCO custody as former NDC presidential aspirant helped reduced bail to GH¢3.5m 'Abandoned' Akpaloo sweats in EOCO custody as former NDC presidential aspirant h...

2 hours ago

Wife, husband, all children benefitted under the past regime, this is unconscionable — Scholarships Secretariat Registrar 'Wife, husband, all children benefitted under the past regime, this is unconscio...

2 hours ago

September 9: Cedi crosses GHS12 per $1 on interbank, sells at GHS12.52 on forex market September 9: Cedi crosses GHS12 per $1 on interbank, sells at GHS12.52 on forex ...

2 hours ago

Abronye must prove his claim that IGP Yohuno is “dumb and corrupt” — Franklin Cudjoe Abronye must prove his claim that IGP Yohuno is “dumb and corrupt” — Franklin Cu...

2 hours ago

Abronye will be arraigned for conduct conducive to breach of peace — Ghana Police Abronye will be arraigned for conduct conducive to breach of peace — Ghana Polic...

2 hours ago

Private developer demolishes dozens of shops at Krofrom Private developer demolishes dozens of shops at Krofrom

2 hours ago

Political analyst and Head of the Entrepreneurial Department at the Kumasi Technical University, Dr. Solomon Fokuo Kwarteng 'Let chiefs head Chieftaincy Ministry' – Dr. Solomon Fokuo Kwarteng

3 hours ago

Professor Seidu Mahama Alidu Tamale Central by-election: ‘I’ll set up Murtala Mohammed Education Fund if elec...

3 hours ago

Professor Seidu Mahama Alidu I will continue Murtala’s legacy to develop Tamale Central — Prof Seidu Mahama

3 hours ago

Honour your promise of paying our BRA by September 30 — Tertiary teachers remind gov’t Honour your promise of paying our BRA by September 30 — Tertiary teachers remind...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line