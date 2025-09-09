49th Somètutuza Festival set for September 13 to 28

The 49th edition of the Somètutuza Festival, a celebration of peace, unity, and cultural heritage, is scheduled to take place in the Somè Traditional Area of the Ketu South Municipality in the Volta Region.

The festival will run from September 13 to 28, 2025, and promises to be a spectacular display of Ghanaian culture.

This year's festival theme, "Consolidating Peace and Unity for Socio-cultural and Economic Development in the Somè Traditional Area," highlights the importance of unity and peace in the area's development.

The festival aims to promote peace, unity, and development in the Somè Traditional Area, while honoring the sacrifices of ancestors who helped secure peace and unity in Somè.

The two-week celebration will feature a variety of activities, including a clean-up exercise, prayers by all religious bodies, visits to tourist sites for rituals, football galas, student durbars, health walks, and health screenings. Other events include Borborbor nights, street carnivals, youth summits, boxing nights, and a grand durbar on September 27.

Torgbuiga Adama III, the Makorsor and President of the Somè Traditional Council, emphasized the importance of peace and unity in the area's development. He urged the people of Somè to be peacemakers in their homes, farms, and workplaces, resolving conflicts with empathy and intention.

The guest of honor for the celebration will be His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, the President of the Republic of Ghana. Other dignitaries, including ministers, members of parliament, MMDCEs, chiefs, and people from all walks of life, are expected to attend the festival.

The festival provides an opportunity for the Somè Traditional Area to showcase its rich cultural heritage and work towards building a premiere traditional area in the Volta Region and the country as a whole. Torgbuiga Adama III called for a shared commitment to achieving this goal.

The festival was successfully launched in Denu in July this year, with a call for Somè citizens to support the festival physically and financially. The planning committee has appealed for donations to support the festival, which is expected to attract hundreds of people from the Somè Traditional Area and beyond.