Tue, 09 Sep 2025 Feature Article

Ghana’s Cities Are Sinking into Filth and Disorder

A Disturbing Sight in Accra
A short three-day visit to Accra reveals an uncomfortable truth. Ghana’s capital is no longer a model of order and dignity. Filthy drains ooze with pungent stench. Garbage litters the streets. Stagnant water spills onto roads where pedestrians and motorists alike are forced to navigate health hazards. Accra, like many of our regional capitals, has become a city of broken systems, unchecked behavior, and forgotten values.

The Forgotten Campaigns
Not too long ago, the late President Jerry John Rawlings stood firm in his “Keep Ghana Clean” campaigns, insisting that citizens and city authorities alike had a duty to protect public health. His often fiery words still echo: “Discipline is the key to development. Without it, no nation can move forward.” In the early 2000s, the late Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama waged a nationwide crusade on maintenance culture. He repeatedly warned that our failure to maintain and protect the environment was a reflection of indiscipline. “Indiscipline is our greatest enemy,” he declared. But like many campaigns in Ghana, the effort was short-lived. Today, the evidence of that failure is in plain sight.

Where Is Our Culture?
Beyond filth, something deeper is at stake. The erosion of cultural values. Ghanaian culture traditionally demands modesty and decency in public life. It frowns on indecent exposure, vulgarity, and disorder. Yet, on the streets of Accra today, young women walk half-clad, their bodies decorated with tattoos and piercings, their skins bleached to dangerous levels. What was once frowned upon is now celebrated as fashion. Social media and global pop culture have merged with local practices to create a worrying shift. What we are experiencing is not just modernization, it is acculturation, a blending of values that slowly eats away at what once defined us.

Festivals or Lawlessness?
In Achimota, a disturbing scene unfolded. Youths blocked the busy Accra–Kumasi road in a wild procession. Pedestrians were forced to flee as they fired muskets and pump-action guns into the air. Vehicles were halted. Confusion reigned. Shockingly, there was no Police presence. I was told it was part of the Homowo celebrations. Yet, I grew up in Achimota, and never in those years did festivals spill into such lawlessness. Homowo was celebrated with dignity, with drumming, dancing, and sharing of food. Today, dangerous innovations have crept in. What cultural value do we gain from firing live weapons in crowded neighborhoods? When did disorder become tradition? Why will a festival which is to heal wounds and chart better courses for communities lead to deaths and injuries?

Motorbike Anarchy: Not Just Tamale

In Tamale, it is widely believed that youth riding motorbikes carelessly is a Northern problem. But Accra tells a different story. Across the city, riders ignore helmets, use motorbikes without mirrors, and speed through red lights. Some ride without headlights or trafficators, endangering both themselves and others. This reckless behavior is no longer an exception, it is fast becoming the norm. Commercial “okada” riders, festival celebrants, and unemployed youth ride with impunity. And the authorities? Silent.

The Law Is Weak
The frightening reality is that Ghana has enough laws on the books. The Public Order Act regulates public gatherings. The Road Traffic Act spells out safety requirements for motorists. City by-laws mandate sanitation and environmental protection. But laws mean nothing when enforcement is absent. The absence of Police and City Guards during such incidents tells its own story: enforcement has collapsed. Citizens act with impunity because they know no one will stop them. This is not freedom; it is lawlessness.

The Consequences If We Fail
If left unchecked, the decline of our cities will have grave consequences:

  • Public Health Risks: Choked drains and filth will trigger cholera, malaria, typhoid, and other outbreaks.
  • Urban Chaos: Festivals will lose their true cultural meaning and degenerate into violence.
  • Loss of Civic Identity: The values of modesty, decency, and order that once defined Ghanaian society will vanish.
  • Lawless Youth: A generation of young people will grow up with no respect for authority or discipline.
  • Economic Decline: A disorderly city cannot attract investors or tourists.

What Must Be Done
As Rawlings once warned, “If we continue like this, the rot will consume us all.” The solution is not far-fetched. It requires a strong combination of enforcement, cultural renewal, and civic education:

  1. Sanitation Enforcement: City sanitation taskforces must be revived and empowered to impose instant fines on offenders. Clean-up exercises should not be seasonal but daily routines.
  2. Festival Regulation: Traditional authorities must collaborate with city authorities to streamline festival practices. Live gunfire in residential areas should be banned. Indecent exposure must not be tolerated in the name of culture.
  3. Traffic Discipline: The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) must be given the logistics and political backing to enforce traffic laws. Riders without helmets or unlicensed motorbikes should face strict penalties.
  4. Civic Education: The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) must intensify campaigns on discipline, decency, and environmental responsibility. Civic virtue must be taught in schools and promoted in the media. Those re-writing school curricula must bring back the teaching of CIVICS!
  5. Leadership Example: Leaders --- political, religious, and traditional --- must walk the talk. It is hypocrisy when leaders preach order but condone indiscipline in their own circles.
  6. Community Involvement: Residents’ associations and youth groups should be mobilized as watchdogs against filth and disorder in their neighborhoods.

The Way Forward
Ghana stands at a crossroads. We can continue down this path of filth, disorder, and cultural erosion, or we can choose discipline, order, and dignity. The antidote is simple but difficult: enforce the law, revive civic values, and protect our culture. Alhaji Aliu Mahama’s words remain relevant today: “Indiscipline is a national disease. If we don’t cure it, it will destroy us.” The time to act is now. If we fail, our cities will not just be unclean and chaotic, they will become unlivable. And by then, it will be too late.

Fuseini Abdulai Braimah
Fuseini Abdulai Braimah, popularly known to everyone as Fussie (or Fuzzy). Born in April 1955, I completed Tamale Secondary School in 1974. Started work as a pupil teacher, worked with Social Security & National Insurance Trust in Yendi, Social Security Bank in Tamale and Tarkwa (brief stint), Northern Regional Development Corporation (NRDC), and University for Development Studies Library in Tamale. I also worked briefly with the British Council Outreach Programme in Tamale. Studied "Application of ICT in Libraries" with the Millennium College, London. Was privileged to be sponsored by the NICHE Project of the Dutch Government to undergo training in Information Literacy Skills at ITHOCA, Centurion, South Africa, after which I undertook an educational tour of some libraries in The Netherlands, which took me to Maastricht, Amsterdam, The Hague, and Leiden. I have a passion for teaching and writing. In the past, I wrote for the Northern Advocate, the Statesman and BBC Focus on Africa Magazine. Now retired, I proofread Undergrad and Graduate theses and articles for refereed journals, as well as assist researchers find material for literature reviews.

