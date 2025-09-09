George Opare-Addo denies awarding contract for National Service payment platform, goes after Citi FM journalist

The Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare-Addo, has refuted claims spreading on social media that his ministry has awarded a contract for the management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) payment platform.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Opare-Addo rejected the allegations outright, describing them as false and unfounded.

“I am not sure where this is coming from. I can assure you no contract whatsoever has been awarded to the best of my knowledge. I entreat @mensaduncan or his organization to provide any contrary claims. This is unacceptable!!” he declared.

This follows an online post by a Citi FM/TV journalist Jude Duncan alleging that the contract had been handed to Hubtel after the reassignment of the Acting Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA), Felix Gyamfi.

According to the post, Gyamfi’s transfer was linked to his reported insistence on retaining existing service providers rather than adopting a new system.

The controversy has surfaced amid growing delays in the posting of new national service personnel for 2025. Officials have attributed the setback to an ongoing audit of the scheme’s digital portal, but the situation has fueled speculation about a clash between the ministry and the NSA over whether to maintain the current platform or migrate to a new one.

Felix Gyamfi, who had served just seven months as acting Director-General, has now been reassigned to the Ministry of Finance. No official explanation has yet been given for his transfer.