ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

George Opare-Addo denies awarding contract for National Service payment platform, goes after Citi FM journalist

  Tue, 09 Sep 2025
Headlines George Opare-Addo denies awarding contract for National Service payment platform, goes after Citi FM journalist
TUE, 09 SEP 2025

The Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare-Addo, has refuted claims spreading on social media that his ministry has awarded a contract for the management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) payment platform.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Opare-Addo rejected the allegations outright, describing them as false and unfounded.

“I am not sure where this is coming from. I can assure you no contract whatsoever has been awarded to the best of my knowledge. I entreat @mensaduncan or his organization to provide any contrary claims. This is unacceptable!!” he declared.

This follows an online post by a Citi FM/TV journalist Jude Duncan alleging that the contract had been handed to Hubtel after the reassignment of the Acting Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA), Felix Gyamfi.

According to the post, Gyamfi’s transfer was linked to his reported insistence on retaining existing service providers rather than adopting a new system.

The controversy has surfaced amid growing delays in the posting of new national service personnel for 2025. Officials have attributed the setback to an ongoing audit of the scheme’s digital portal, but the situation has fueled speculation about a clash between the ministry and the NSA over whether to maintain the current platform or migrate to a new one.

Felix Gyamfi, who had served just seven months as acting Director-General, has now been reassigned to the Ministry of Finance. No official explanation has yet been given for his transfer.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Abandoned Akpaloo sweats in EOCO custody as former NDC presidential aspirant helped reduced bail to GH¢3.5m 'Abandoned' Akpaloo sweats in EOCO custody as former NDC presidential aspirant h...

3 hours ago

Wife, husband, all children benefitted under the past regime, this is unconscionable — Scholarships Secretariat Registrar 'Wife, husband, all children benefitted under the past regime, this is unconscio...

3 hours ago

September 9: Cedi crosses GHS12 per $1 on interbank, sells at GHS12.52 on forex market September 9: Cedi crosses GHS12 per $1 on interbank, sells at GHS12.52 on forex ...

3 hours ago

Abronye must prove his claim that IGP Yohuno is “dumb and corrupt” — Franklin Cudjoe Abronye must prove his claim that IGP Yohuno is “dumb and corrupt” — Franklin Cu...

3 hours ago

Abronye will be arraigned for conduct conducive to breach of peace — Ghana Police Abronye will be arraigned for conduct conducive to breach of peace — Ghana Polic...

3 hours ago

Private developer demolishes dozens of shops at Krofrom Private developer demolishes dozens of shops at Krofrom

3 hours ago

Political analyst and Head of the Entrepreneurial Department at the Kumasi Technical University, Dr. Solomon Fokuo Kwarteng 'Let chiefs head Chieftaincy Ministry' – Dr. Solomon Fokuo Kwarteng

4 hours ago

Professor Seidu Mahama Alidu Tamale Central by-election: ‘I’ll set up Murtala Mohammed Education Fund if elec...

4 hours ago

Professor Seidu Mahama Alidu I will continue Murtala’s legacy to develop Tamale Central — Prof Seidu Mahama

4 hours ago

Honour your promise of paying our BRA by September 30 — Tertiary teachers remind gov’t Honour your promise of paying our BRA by September 30 — Tertiary teachers remind...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line