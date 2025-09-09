Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on September 9–10

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has released a schedule for planned maintenance works across multiple regions on Tuesday, September 9, and Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

The exercise, according to the company, is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the reliability and efficiency of electricity supply nationwide.

In the Ashanti Region, maintenance works on Tuesday, September 9, will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Power supply will be interrupted in several communities, including Nkoranza, Kotwi, Bekwame, Sabin Akrofrom, Ntribuoho, Heman, Nketiah, Achiase, Amoaman, Asuofia, Asaman, Pokukrom, Adankwame, Adugyama, Kokoso, Adoato, Amanfrom, Ohwim, Agric Nzema, Afasiebon, Kromoase, Akyeremade, Yabi, Aburaso, Kwanwoma, Ahenkro, parts of Offinso and Sokoban, Mim, Bodwesango, Afari, Denase, Anomangye, Mpatasie, Asuogya, Mankranso, Kunsu, Dakyikrom, Gyaekontabuo, Daban, Apraman and their surrounding areas.

In the Western Region, outages will affect Tanoso, Datano, Domeabra, Punikrom, Camp, Anyinabrim, Sui, Boako, Asafo, Asawinso, and surrounding communities between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Greater Accra Region will also be affected that same day, with interruptions from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Hebron, Manhean, Oduman, New Bortianor, Adanseman, Cassava Farm, Mr. Obeng Block Factory, Oshiyie, Red Top, Shiabu, Gbegbeyise Beach Road, and nearby areas.

In the Tema Region, works on Tuesday will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., impacting Kpong, Nuaso, Kpongwunor, Odumase, Kojonya, Atua, Sawer, Somanya, Adjei Kojo, Sydal Farms, Japan City, Community 24, Akuaba Estates, Manet Gardens, and Coastal Estates.

For the Eastern Region, power will go off in Nkawkaw, Abepotia, Pankese, Bramkrom, Wusiwusi, and Wawase from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, September 10, further maintenance works are scheduled. In Greater Accra, communities including Teshie, Kitase, Nkonkondru, Jankama, Tuba, Kokrobite, Old Bortianor, Old Aplaku, Abease, Achiama, Obeyeyie, and Ayikai Doblo will experience outages between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The Tema Region will also face disruptions on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in areas such as Community 18, Washing Bay, Devtraco, Koi Larbi, Santor, Aunty Araba, Agbeshie Laryea, Kubekro, Nelplast, and Level 400.

ECG, in separate statements, apologized for the inconvenience and assured customers that the exercise is essential to improving power delivery across the country.