ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Here are areas to be affected by ECG's planned maintenance on September 9–10

  Tue, 09 Sep 2025
Social News Here are areas to be affected by ECGs planned maintenance on September 9–10
TUE, 09 SEP 2025

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has released a schedule for planned maintenance works across multiple regions on Tuesday, September 9, and Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

The exercise, according to the company, is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the reliability and efficiency of electricity supply nationwide.

In the Ashanti Region, maintenance works on Tuesday, September 9, will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Power supply will be interrupted in several communities, including Nkoranza, Kotwi, Bekwame, Sabin Akrofrom, Ntribuoho, Heman, Nketiah, Achiase, Amoaman, Asuofia, Asaman, Pokukrom, Adankwame, Adugyama, Kokoso, Adoato, Amanfrom, Ohwim, Agric Nzema, Afasiebon, Kromoase, Akyeremade, Yabi, Aburaso, Kwanwoma, Ahenkro, parts of Offinso and Sokoban, Mim, Bodwesango, Afari, Denase, Anomangye, Mpatasie, Asuogya, Mankranso, Kunsu, Dakyikrom, Gyaekontabuo, Daban, Apraman and their surrounding areas.

In the Western Region, outages will affect Tanoso, Datano, Domeabra, Punikrom, Camp, Anyinabrim, Sui, Boako, Asafo, Asawinso, and surrounding communities between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Greater Accra Region will also be affected that same day, with interruptions from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Hebron, Manhean, Oduman, New Bortianor, Adanseman, Cassava Farm, Mr. Obeng Block Factory, Oshiyie, Red Top, Shiabu, Gbegbeyise Beach Road, and nearby areas.

In the Tema Region, works on Tuesday will run from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., impacting Kpong, Nuaso, Kpongwunor, Odumase, Kojonya, Atua, Sawer, Somanya, Adjei Kojo, Sydal Farms, Japan City, Community 24, Akuaba Estates, Manet Gardens, and Coastal Estates.

For the Eastern Region, power will go off in Nkawkaw, Abepotia, Pankese, Bramkrom, Wusiwusi, and Wawase from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, September 10, further maintenance works are scheduled. In Greater Accra, communities including Teshie, Kitase, Nkonkondru, Jankama, Tuba, Kokrobite, Old Bortianor, Old Aplaku, Abease, Achiama, Obeyeyie, and Ayikai Doblo will experience outages between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The Tema Region will also face disruptions on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in areas such as Community 18, Washing Bay, Devtraco, Koi Larbi, Santor, Aunty Araba, Agbeshie Laryea, Kubekro, Nelplast, and Level 400.

ECG, in separate statements, apologized for the inconvenience and assured customers that the exercise is essential to improving power delivery across the country.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

Head of Business and Economic Bureau at GUTA, Charles Kusi Appiah Kubi We need foreign investors but not to allow them collapse local businesses — GUTA

6 minutes ago

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC Court remands Abronye DC into police custody until September 12

1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson Mahama’s administration showing more financial discipline than Akufo-Addo’s — Jo...

1 hour ago

Institutionalize proper procedures, laws to guard online business, trading — Gov’t urged Institutionalize proper procedures, laws to guard online business, trading — Gov...

1 hour ago

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Professor Michael Ayamga-Adongo Foreigners taking advantage of exorbitant prices charged by local businesses — P...

1 hour ago

We need about GHS13.8 million to provide streetlights across Kumasi — Mayor We need about GHS13.8 million to provide streetlights across Kumasi — Mayor

1 hour ago

Ghana excluded from US Millennium Challenge list for 2026 over debt default Ghana excluded from US Millennium Challenge list for 2026 over debt default

1 hour ago

Ghanas power sector faces uncertainty as VRA, ECG seek 59% tariff hikes Ghana's power sector faces uncertainty as VRA, ECG seek 59% tariff hikes

1 hour ago

Bank of Ghana boosts Gold Reserves by nearly 39% in one year Bank of Ghana boosts Gold Reserves by nearly 39% in one year

2 hours ago

The armed soldiers and the youth of Manso Tontokrom Angry Tontokrom youth stop 50 soldiers with fire from entering mining concession

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line