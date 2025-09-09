Private developer demolishes dozens of shops at Krofrom

A private developer has demolished dozens of shops at Krofrom in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region, destroying wares worth thousands of cedis without a permit.

The developer, who remains unidentified, reportedly stormed the Krofrom Traffic Light area with armed military men and pulled down over 20 shops in the early hours of Monday, September 8, 2025.

The move has left traders counting their losses, as most of the shops had goods and wares in them during the demolition.

According to the traders, they were given a two-week notice to move out, but the deadline didn't seem to matter to the developer, who allegedly ambushed them.

Ante Yaa, a funeral decorator, shared her side of the story: "I am a funeral decorator, and all my items have been destroyed. Now, I have been left with nothing to work with."

She noted that the developer gave no prior notice ahead of the exact day for the demolition, calling on authorities for justice.

Another victim, Kofi Adu, cried foul: "Even when you owe the land, you need to inform us and give the traders a clear roadmap to this exercise. However, there was nothing of such engagement."

The traders are now calling on the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) for support.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer for KMA, Afia Konadu Aboagye, said in an interview with OTEC News that the Assembly had only given the developer a building permit.

"My checks show that the developer has only a building permit and not a demolition permit," she said. "In situations like this, you will need a building permit after engaging with the occupants and giving them time to move their properties, but the developer failed to do so."

She described the move as unlawful, adding that KMA has nothing to do with this demolition exercise.