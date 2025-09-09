ModernGhana logo
Tue, 09 Sep 2025 Business & Finance

MTN sets sights on 5G rollout in Ghana, calls for supportive policies

  Tue, 09 Sep 2025
Group Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ralph MupitaGroup Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ralph Mupita

The MTN Group says it has opened discussions with the Government of Ghana and regulators to pave the way for the introduction of fifth-generation (5G) mobile technology.

Group Chief Executive Officer Ralph Mupita disclosed this during the Bright Conversations Series held at the MTN House in Accra last Thursday.

Mr. Mupita described 5G as a transformative tool with the potential to accelerate digital and economic growth. He noted that the technology would revolutionise connectivity for individuals, businesses, and communities, while unlocking new opportunities in education, healthcare, agriculture, and financial services.

“With 5G, the potential for innovation is limitless. It will not just transform how people connect, but also how industries operate and how economies grow,” he said.

Mr. Mupita explained that 5G delivers ultra-fast internet speeds, minimal latency, and the ability to connect millions of devices simultaneously. Those capabilities, he said, would provide the foundation for innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), smart cities, digital banking, and e-commerce.

He stressed that 5G was particularly vital for Ghana because of its youthful population, which increasingly depends on digital platforms for learning, entrepreneurship, and entertainment. According to him, pairing the technology with targeted investment in digital skills would allow young people to create opportunities and participate fully in the digital economy.

The MTN boss assured that readiness was not in doubt for the telecom giant, which operates in 16 African markets. He revealed that MTN had already invested heavily in preparing for 5G, including upgrading its network, modernising towers, and building strategic partnerships for new services.

He added that the company’s focus extended beyond technology deployment to ensuring that everyday Ghanaians benefited directly. That commitment, he said, required investments in digital literacy, coding, and AI training.

“We believe that with the right policies and partnerships, 5G will open up enormous opportunities in education, health care, agriculture and commerce,” he stated.

While emphasising MTN’s readiness, Mr. Mupita admitted the path to 5G adoption in Ghana had not been without hurdles, particularly debates over spectrum allocation and whether the process would ensure affordability alongside innovation.

He called for stronger collaboration between government and the private sector to create a regulatory environment that both encouraged innovation and safeguarded consumers.

“There is an abundance of capital globally. Money will flow to environments where the regulatory framework is clear, consistent and enables innovation,” he stressed.

Mr. Mupita concluded that 5G must not be seen as a one-off rollout but part of a larger national vision to build a sustainable digital economy. Achieving this, he said, required coordinated partnerships between regulators, operators, and local communities.

