'Let chiefs head Chieftaincy Ministry' – Dr. Solomon Fokuo Kwarteng

By John Antwi-Boasiako II Contributor
TUE, 09 SEP 2025
Political analyst and Head of the Entrepreneurial Department at the Kumasi Technical University, Dr. Solomon Fokuo Kwarteng, has called for chiefs to be allowed to lead the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs instead of politicians.

According to him, most ministers appointed to head the ministry have little or no background in chieftaincy issues, making it difficult for them to properly manage disputes and policies related to traditional leadership.

Speaking on OTEC 102.9 FM’s morning show ‘Nyansapo’ hosted Kwaku Owusu Boateng, Dr. Kwarteng stressed that traditional leaders are better positioned to handle such matters because of their deep knowledge of culture and customs.

“Some of the ministers who are appointed to head the Chieftaincy Ministry are not vested in chieftaincy matters, and this makes their work less effective. Chiefs, on the other hand, live and breathe our culture and can deal with these issues more professionally,” he stated.

He added that allowing chiefs to lead the ministry could also help restore the spirit of communalism that was a hallmark of Ghanaian society in the past.

“In the olden days, communal spirit was very strong because chiefs led by example and rallied their people for development. If we empower them with such leadership roles, they can rejuvenate that same communal bond in modern Ghana,” Dr. Kwarteng explained.

The political analyst further argued that chiefs, by virtue of their influence over their subjects, could play a critical role in shaping national orientation and instilling positive attitudes among citizens.

“When a chief speaks, his subjects listen. Chiefs are in a better position to change the mindset of the people and direct them towards national development,” he added.

Dr. Kwarteng therefore urged government to consider reforms that would give traditional leaders a central role in the administration of the Chieftaincy Ministry to ensure efficiency and harmony in addressing disputes.

'Let chiefs head Chieftaincy Ministry' – Dr. Solomon Fokuo Kwarteng

