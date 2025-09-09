ModernGhana logo
Informal Waste Collectors join KMA in massive clean-up exercise

General News President of the Informal Waste Collectors Association, Madam Lydia Banfo
TUE, 09 SEP 2025
President of the Informal Waste Collectors Association, Madam Lydia Banfo

The Informal Waste Collectors Association has called on government to recognize and support its role in waste management across the country.

Speaking during a massive clean-up exercise on Sunday in the Kumasi Metropolis, the President of the Association, Madam Lydia Banfo, described the collaboration with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) as a breakthrough in efforts to address the city’s sanitation challenges.

The exercise forms part of beautifying Kumasi as part of the upcoming final funeral rites of the Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

“Our collaboration today indicates a new friendship. Previously, informal waste collectors were not regarded, so their invitation to us today is a great opportunity to contribute meaningfully to solving the sanitation menace,” Madam Banfo said.

She explained that research has shown that informal waste collectors contribute significantly to the country’s overall waste collection and management. Partnering with local assemblies, therefore, would not only strengthen sanitation efforts but also create a more sustainable waste management system.

“The inclusion of the informal sector by JSO, a formal sector at the assembly, has shown what can be achieved if we work together. If KMA follows this step by integrating us, equipping us, and supporting us—together with the JSO partnership—we can deliver greater results to the benefit of the assembly and the people,” she added.

Madam Banfo stressed that while informal collectors play a critical role in keeping communities clean, lack of recognition, inadequate equipment, and absence of structured support continue to hinder their work.

She appealed to government and local authorities to provide logistics, training, and incentives to strengthen their operations.

Mayor of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Hon. Richard Ofori Boadi, who led the team commended the informal collectors for their dedication and emphasized the need for collective efforts in dealing with the city’s sanitation challenges.

The collaboration is expected to mark the beginning of a stronger partnership between the KMA, informal waste collectors, and other stakeholders to ensure a cleaner Kumasi.

99202550728-8cs1vihuup-img8071.jpeg

99202550731-qvmxpcb543-img8067.jpeg

99202550734-0g830n4yyt-img8069.jpeg

Simon Agbovi
Simon Agbovi

JournalistPage: simon-agbovi

