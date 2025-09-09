Mahama to end appointment of MMDCEs as Ghana prepares for first elections next year

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, has revealed that the current Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) appointed by President John Dramani Mahama will be the last group to take office through presidential nomination.

He explained that starting next year, MMDCEs will be chosen through public elections as part of the government’s ongoing constitutional reforms. The changes are being spearheaded by the Constitutional Review Committee, which is expected to present its report to the President soon. A national referendum will then be held to decide on the amendment.

Speaking on the Ghana Yensom Morning Show on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, September 8, 2025, Mr. Ibrahim, who also represents Banda Constituency in Parliament on the ticket of the NDC, said President Mahama remains committed to giving citizens the power to elect their local leaders.

On the broader mandate of his Ministry, the Minister noted that it operates on three pillars: strengthening local government structures, collaborating with chieftaincy institutions, and working closely with religious bodies.

As part of this approach, he disclosed that President Mahama has pledged to establish special sanitation courts under the Ministry to empower chiefs to handle sanitation-related disputes within their communities.

Mr. Ibrahim also called on traditional leaders and the wider public to support the National Sanitation Day campaign, stressing that community involvement is vital to tackling Ghana’s sanitation challenges.