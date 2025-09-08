Candidate Yaw Osei-Adutwum Is NPP’s Best Shot in 2028 - Part 4

There can be absolutely no gainsaying the fact that what Ghanaians presently need, in terms of progressive leadership profile and caliber, is one who answers to the critical question of “Crossover Appeal” unimpeachably. And that person, among the vanguard operatives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), of course, is none other than Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum, the former Minister of Education in the just-exited Akufo-Addo Administration. Which is also why during a recent interview on Asempa FM Radio, when the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe Constituency, in the Asante Region, highlighted the imperative need for whoever wins the New Patriotic Party’s January 31, 2026 scheduled Presidential-Primary Election for the December 2028 season or electoral cycle, he simply could be caught flatfooted or off-guard (See “NPP Needs a Candidate that Appeals to Ghanaians, Not Only the Party - Dr. Adutwum Tells Delegates” Modernghana.com 8/28/25).

We are quite certain that at least Three of the aforementioned Five Aspirants vying for the party’s 2028 Presidential-Candidacy Nomination may very well have winced at what might clearly come off to them as an unmistakable jab. And, needless to say, they would have been decidedly on target. Not surprisingly, the most quarrelsome aspirant among the trio is also widely believed to be the least qualified for the job among all five aspirants. And it is simply because that pathologically petulant and perennial plaintiff has almost exclusively fashioned his entire political career around his use of the Elephant Party as his piggybank; he has absolutely no qualms telling anybody who cares to listen that his sole and primary objective for having joined the party as one of its major and foremost financial contributors has been to ensure that he would be awarded a disproportionately humongous share of the most fetching contracts by the party in the event of the party’s been elected as the ruling party of the land.

Which he has, so far, successfully been able to do and/or achieve for at least half of the entire duration of Ghana’s Fourth-Republican dispensation. Now, this is what we call the “Politics of Corporate Corruption,” precisely the sort of poisonous and vampiric conduct that the overwhelming majority of Ghanaian citizens would rather that their “Inscrutable Divine Providence” jealously protected them both from and against. So, it ought to be indubitably clear to the overwhelming majority of Ghana’s electorate that this is the one malevolent and baneful political character that they need to stay as far away from as is humanly possible.

The character that we are talking about here also has absolutely no scruples or regard for the dignity, the integrity and the common sense of the ordinary Ghanaian citizen. During the New Patriotic Party’s last Presidential-Election Primary, for example, Candidate “Asomasi” or “Kwame Asamasi” loaded up dozens of articulated trucks full of tons of bags of rice and beans in a quixotic bid to buying each and every one of the party’s voting delegates, instead of systematically and meticulously explaining to eligible and registered Ghanaian voters, precisely why he felt confident about being the most competent and viable candidate to lead the country or manage their affairs. Now, somebody ought to remind this nihilistic narcissist that conscientious citizens cannot be so cheaply and tackily bought.

Meanwhile, Candidate “Rice and Beans” or “Asomasi” had been traipsing the length and the breadth of the country reminding the people that his long sojourn right here in the United States of America had taught him how to be an uncharitable taskmaster who worked his employees to the bare bone, in the widely documented manner of some Seventeenth and Eighteenth-Century, White-American Slave Plantation Owners. You see, for Candidate “Asomasi,” far too many Ghanaian workers do not deserve their paychecks, which is why he prefers to hire the “Naturally Diligent and Honest” Asian people to manage all his business enterprises, while collecting Ghanaian votes on the way to Jubilee House. Go figure!

The irony here, though, is that Candidate “Asomasi” did not bother to explain how his own wife, who did not possess even a high school certificate in electronics or electrical engineering, secured a multimillion-dollar contract from the Akufo-Addo government erecting lightpoles and installing streetlights which, according to several studious observers and critics on Ground Zero, never really got executed. Indeed, as Yours Truly vividly recalls, while growing up in Akyem-Asiakwa, nearly a half-century ago, there was a joke making the rounds, perhaps in other parts of the country as well, what a professional thief who once harvested a jumbo willow-cane basket full of stolen foodstuff and had to leave his pelf beside a footpath, not far from the source of his stolen wealth, to hurriedly respond to Nature’s Call, poetically endured by was of righteous recompense.

Guess what? An even smarter thief shortly came along and picked up what appeared to him to be a windfall. When the original thief arrived after having responded to Nature’s Call, his stolen goodies were gone. He decided to chase down the Secondary Thief down the path to town and soon caught up with him. Now, feeling ashamed and uncomfortable to directly challenge or confront the Secondary Thief, who actually happened to be the real owner of the farm, the professional and original thief decided that he had absolutely no other way of retrieving his stolen goods. So, instead Mr. “Asomasi” or “Obenteng,” I forget which, decided to sing amidst whistling painfully and angrily to himself: “Hwee..hwee…hwee….You won’t go out to steal your own food…. Hwee…hwee…hwee…. But when some hardworking thief musters the courage to steal another person’s food, then you also come along with your pig’s mouth, stealing from your fellow thief…. Hwee …hwee….Hwee!!!

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]