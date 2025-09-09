ModernGhana logo
Manso Adwumamu Odikro appeals for urgent educational and health infrastructure

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
The Odikro of Manso Adwumamu in the Amansie West District, Nana Yaw Asubonteng, has appealed to government and relevant stakeholders to urgently provide the community with additional classroom blocks, trained teachers, and a health clinic.

According to him, these facilities are essential to improving education and the quality of life in the area.

Speaking to the media, Nana Yaw Asubonteng lamented the state of the local school infrastructure, describing it as “discouraging and unacceptable” for both learners and teachers.

He revealed that the absence of basic amenities has compelled many teachers to seek transfers, a situation that has negatively affected academic performance. He warned that without swift intervention, the future of children in the community could be jeopardized. Overcrowded classrooms and a lack of essential resources, he explained, continue to undermine effective teaching and learning.

“We are being left behind, and our children are paying the price,” he stressed.

Supporting the Odikro’s call, the Assembly Member for the area, Hon. Mark Asamoah, together with some local teachers, urged government and NGOs to prioritize the construction of an ultramodern classroom block to create a safe and conducive learning environment.

They added that providing adequate educational and health infrastructure would not only improve academic outcomes but also help attract and retain skilled teachers, securing long-term development for Manso Adwumamu.

