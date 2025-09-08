Sunyani gets new Kyidomhene

Victoria Park, a popular assembly point at the heart of Sunyani, went agog earlier today following the installation of a new Kyidomhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area with the stool name Nana Kwabena Sae III.

Known in private life as Stephen Kwabena Yeboah, the new Kyidomhene succeeds Nana Antwi Boasiako II, who passed away earlier this year.

He was enstooled by the Omanhene of Sunyani, Ɔdɛɛfoɔ Ɔgyeamansan Boahen Korkor II at a colourful ceremony at the Victoria Park amid rich cultural display.

Born on 27 August 1974, the new Kyidomhene of Sunyani is a product of Twene Amanfo Secondary/Technical School (TASTECH) in Sunyani, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi and Paris Graduate School of Management in Paris, France.

He obtained his Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSCE) from TASTECH in 1993, Bachelor of Arts degree in French and Geography from KNUST in 2000, MBA in Human Resource Management from the Paris Graduate School of Management in 2007 and master’s in philosophy (MPhil) in Human Resource Management from KNUST in 2021.

Nana Kwabena Sae III fluently communicates English, French and Twi and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants – Ghana.

The newly sworn-in Kyidomhene has rich professional experiences spanning nearly three decades, serving in various capacities in several private and public institutions.

Among the institutions he served prior to his current place of work include the Young Women Christian Association (YWCA), where he undertook his National Service, Faith Assemblies of God Secondary School in Kumasi where he was tutor and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), where he served as the Assistant District Coordinator in Sunyani.

At Sunyani Technical University, where he currently works as the Director of Human Resources Development, he joined the institution in October 2003 as a Senior Administrative Assistant.

By dint of hard work, resilience, commitment and dedication to duty, he rose through ranks before assuming his current position.

He is a team player and prefers to work “unsupervised”, and able to manage multiple tasks simultaneously and comfortable working in a cross-cultural environment with practical skills in MS Word, Excel, Internet and PowerPoint

He has several research works to his credit and has participated in numerous conferences and workshops, enhancing his capabilities and authority in his field of work.

The was a massive show of support by Management and staff of the Sunyani Technical University as almost every member of the university community was there. Among them were the Chairman of the STU Governing Council, Prof. Samuel Awuah-Nyamekye; the Vice-Chancellor, Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah; the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah, who is also the newly appointed Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt and Mr. Thomas Kwarfo, the Director of Finance of STU.