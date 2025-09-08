ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sunyani gets new Kyidomhene

Chieftaincy & Tradition Sunyani gets new Kyidomhene
MON, 08 SEP 2025

Victoria Park, a popular assembly point at the heart of Sunyani, went agog earlier today following the installation of a new Kyidomhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area with the stool name Nana Kwabena Sae III.

Known in private life as Stephen Kwabena Yeboah, the new Kyidomhene succeeds Nana Antwi Boasiako II, who passed away earlier this year.

He was enstooled by the Omanhene of Sunyani, Ɔdɛɛfoɔ Ɔgyeamansan Boahen Korkor II at a colourful ceremony at the Victoria Park amid rich cultural display.

Born on 27 August 1974, the new Kyidomhene of Sunyani is a product of Twene Amanfo Secondary/Technical School (TASTECH) in Sunyani, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi and Paris Graduate School of Management in Paris, France.

He obtained his Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSCE) from TASTECH in 1993, Bachelor of Arts degree in French and Geography from KNUST in 2000, MBA in Human Resource Management from the Paris Graduate School of Management in 2007 and master’s in philosophy (MPhil) in Human Resource Management from KNUST in 2021.

Nana Kwabena Sae III fluently communicates English, French and Twi and is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants – Ghana.

The newly sworn-in Kyidomhene has rich professional experiences spanning nearly three decades, serving in various capacities in several private and public institutions.

Among the institutions he served prior to his current place of work include the Young Women Christian Association (YWCA), where he undertook his National Service, Faith Assemblies of God Secondary School in Kumasi where he was tutor and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), where he served as the Assistant District Coordinator in Sunyani.

At Sunyani Technical University, where he currently works as the Director of Human Resources Development, he joined the institution in October 2003 as a Senior Administrative Assistant.

By dint of hard work, resilience, commitment and dedication to duty, he rose through ranks before assuming his current position.

He is a team player and prefers to work “unsupervised”, and able to manage multiple tasks simultaneously and comfortable working in a cross-cultural environment with practical skills in MS Word, Excel, Internet and PowerPoint

He has several research works to his credit and has participated in numerous conferences and workshops, enhancing his capabilities and authority in his field of work.

The was a massive show of support by Management and staff of the Sunyani Technical University as almost every member of the university community was there. Among them were the Chairman of the STU Governing Council, Prof. Samuel Awuah-Nyamekye; the Vice-Chancellor, Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah; the Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Justice Solomon Korantwi-Barimah, who is also the newly appointed Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt and Mr. Thomas Kwarfo, the Director of Finance of STU.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: richard-kofi-boahen

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 hours ago

Suzzy Williams: Gone For 20 Years! Suzzy Williams: Gone For 20 Years!

6 hours ago

Health Ministry extends deadline for dialysis machine supply vending proposals to September 16 Health Ministry extends deadline for dialysis machine supply vending proposals t...

6 hours ago

Bono Regional Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye Police detained Abronye over alleged false news against IGP — Kwesi Botchway Jnr

6 hours ago

Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communication team, Tabitha Ayillah Gov’t must put its feet on the ground; everything is not okay in Ghana — NPP Com...

6 hours ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim NPP has never wished well for Ghana — Shamima Muslim

6 hours ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim NPP first introduced violence into Ghanaian politics through Nkrumah’s overthrow...

6 hours ago

Policy Analyst and Senior Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Joshua Zaato Jebuntie MultiChoice may think Sam George doesn’t have balls to implement threatened shut...

6 hours ago

Mayor of Kumasi, Richard Ofori-Agyeman Boadi Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly owes over GHS142 million in judgment debt alone — K...

9 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Ekow Vincent Assafuah Mahama can’t implement 24-hour economy even if given 20 years — Ekow Assafuah

9 hours ago

Former NPP National Chairman Paul Afoko Adams Mahama’s Family rebukes Paul Afoko over murder case remarks

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line