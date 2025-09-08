Early detection key to eliminating cervical cancer – Consultant

A Preventive and Occupational Health Management Consultant, Ms. Jennifer Nelson, has urged women to prioritise early screening for cervical abnormalities, stressing that timely detection is a critical step in cervical cancer treatment and elimination.

Ms. Nelson, who is also the CEO of Lifeline Haven Company Limited, a preventive health NGO, made the call during a platform created by the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) to mark the start of activities for the 2025 Gynaecologic Cancer Awareness Month.

September is globally recognised as Gynaecologic Cancer Awareness Month, with cervical cancer awareness as a key focus. Advocates use the period to promote early screening, encourage women to understand symptoms, and raise awareness of all five types of gynaecologic cancers—cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal, and vulvar cancers.

With over two decades of nursing practice, Ms. Nelson said the awareness month provides an opportunity to draw attention to cancers that often go unnoticed but affect thousands of women globally. She noted that while breast cancer campaigns have gained wide visibility, gynaecologic cancers such as cervical, ovarian, and endometrial cancers remain underrepresented in public health discussions, despite their profound impact on women’s health, fertility, and overall wellbeing.

“Raising awareness is critical to ensuring that women understand the symptoms, the importance of screenings, and available treatments,” Ms. Nelson stated.

She expressed worry about low screening rates for cervical cancer in both rural and urban Ghana, citing surveys that show limited uptake. Supporting her argument with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Cervical Cancer Elimination Strategy, she stressed that women should ideally be screened twice in their lifetimes—at ages 35 and 45—using high-performance tests.

Ms. Nelson called for urgent action, warning that “as we approach the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal threshold for cervical cancer eradication, we need to scale up our efforts through a comprehensive national action involving both state and non-state actors.”

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of CDA Consult, explained that his organisation has been mobilising stakeholders through the Ghana Must Rise Against Cervical Cancer national campaign. According to him, CDA Consult’s platform brings together health professionals, human rights advocates, gender activists, religious groups, and communication practitioners to push for a new model of advocacy.

He said the campaign, known as the Change Paradigm Advocacy, is anchored on free HPV vaccination advocacy as well as scaling up prevention, detection, and treatment efforts to eliminate cervical cancer in Ghana.

Mr. Ameyibor also urged the media to join the cause, using their platforms to highlight the global burden of gynaecologic cancers and renew commitment to improving outcomes for women affected.

He further commended the International Gynaecologic Cancer Society (IGCS) and the International Gynaecologic Cancer Advocacy Network (IGCAN) for building a united global community of clinicians, researchers, survivors, and advocates working to raise awareness, expand access to care, and advance education.