NPP At Crossroads – The Choice Of A Presidential Candidate (1)

Introduction

The loss of the 2024 elections has affected the morale of the party and some critical decisions need to be taken to reverse the situation and restore its dignity. One such decision involves the selection of a presidential aspirant capable of restoring unity, dignity and maturity in leading the party to victory in 2028 general elections.

The unity that is needed cannot be bought or imposed by the Party executives but must be achieved by the collective sacrifices of all loving supporters, especially those who are seeking the leadership of the party. No contribution is too small. The decision must be strategic and emphasise the need for national cohesion and the total rejection of the return to the parochial “Akan” image.

With the closure of nominations and filing of papers to contest, the time has come to shift attention to the selection of a suitable aspirant to lead the party to victory in 2028. Many factors come to mind, but I have selected a few for the consideration of delegates.

The “Akan” Factor

Until Dr. Bawumia was elected as the NPP presidential candidate for the 2024 election, the NPP had been branded as “the Akan party” by the NDC. This vicious campaign drove a wedge between other tribes and Akans and made NPP unattractive. This accolade was repeatedly used by the NDC in all its political campaigns with devastating consequences to the NPP. Even though the branding was false, the party found it difficult to extricate itself from the perception and with frequent repetition by the NDC, the message got stuck deep into the memory of some voters. It is important to recount the historical development of the NPP in the northern sector of Ghana to set the records straight.

In brief, the NPP had its roots in the Northern Region and historically had its links with the Northern People's Party which was founded in April 1954 with its leader S.D. Dombo. In 1957 it merged with other opposition parties to form the United Party (UP- the great grandmother of the NPP) to challenge the Convention People's Party after independence. The Northern political leaders who joined the UP were, Mumuni Bawumia, JA Brimah, Tolon Naa Yakubu Tali, Adam Amandi, Naa Abeifaa Karbo, Imoru Salifu and CK Tedam and many others.

These are the facts which NDC deliberately ignored in pursuit of their vile propaganda. The NPP killed the propaganda with the nomination of Dr. Bawumia as NPP presidential candidate in the 2024 general elections and truly established its national image. If Dr. Bawumia is not retained as the NPP presidential aspirant for the 2028 elections, the NDC's campaign machinery using the “Akan” factor will resurface and further weaken the NPP campaign.

We should not give the NDC the opportunity to use the Akan factor in their campaign in 2028 elections. As the opposition party, many criticisms on economic failures in the country will be heaped on the NDC. We therefore do not need to offer the NDC the opportunity to shift the tables. We need to present a Northern candidate for the 2028 elections to convince the electorate that the election of Dr. Bawumia in 2024 was not a fluke. The fact that the party lost the election does not disqualify Dr. Bawumia to contest again. I do not want to indulge in the blame game because the Committee set up to investigate the causes of the Party's defeat, did not blame Dr. Bawumia.

The Campaign

As the opposition party, the NPP presidential aspirant has no choice but to stand on the achievements of ex-President Akufo-Addo to campaign during the national elections in 2028. In this situation no aspirant is better placed to articulate the achievements than the Vice President Dr. Bawumia. Some aspirants who pledged their loyalty to the ex-Vice President in the last election have suddenly shifted their loyalty to contest him. What really changed within the last seven months for their loyalty to vanish so suddenly? Is it ambition or the result of the last defeat? Well, this is not the first time a defeated candidate in an election has bounced back to win an election.

It would have been more reconciliatory and rewarding for three senior members of the party who are contesting as presidential aspirants, to sacrifice their ambitions and withdraw from the race, and give their unflinching support to Dr. Bawumia for the sake of party unity and solidarity. From all analysis the contest is between Dr. Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong, no matter how hard the others may try. Such a decision will boost the party's efforts in building unity and Ghanaians will take the party serious.

In the 2028 campaign the NDC's performance and unfulfilled promises will be laid bare for Ghanaians to see how they have been deceived. Many of the economic challenges, the use of gold to support fuel imports, the support of our foreign currency and other alternatives will be debated. I believe when it comes to that, Dr. Bawumia will do a better job. As regards new initiatives, he is our best candidate now.

By: Brig-Gen (Rtd) J. Odei