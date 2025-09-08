ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 08 Sep 2025 Opinion

From King To Disaster: The Cedi’s Brutal Fall

By Prof. Isaac Boadi
The writerThe writer

“Bloomberg crowned the cedi king in May 2025, then called it a disaster by September. That's no coincidence. The truth is, Ghana exports raw cocoa and gold, imports everything else, and props up the cedi with IMF and World Bank dollars. That kind of confidence is not built on productivity; it is rented, and rent always expires.”

In May 2025, Ghana was on the front page of Bloomberg as a shining star. The cedi was declared the world's best-performing currency, lauded as a symbol of recovery and stabilisation. Government communicators rushed to celebrate, and some even called it “proof” of economic transformation.

Fast forward to September 2025, and the story flipped on its head. The same Bloomberg now lists the cedi as the world's worst-performing currency for the third quarter. In just four months, Ghana's “king” currency had become a “disaster.” The fall was not accidental; it was inevitable.

The uncomfortable truth is simple: Ghana produces little to nothing of value beyond raw cocoa beans and unrefined gold. These are shipped out to the West, while the nation imports almost everything else, from rice and tomatoes to cars and fuel. This colonial trade pattern keeps the economy vulnerable and the cedi exposed.

The temporary surge in May was never about production or competitiveness. It was about dollar injections, small reserves from the Bank of Ghana, and borrowed funds from the IMF and World Bank to calm jittery investors. That kind of confidence is not built on productivity; it is rented, and rent always expires.

So, should Ghanaians be surprised? A currency propped up by aid and loans rather than exports and industry is a house built on sand. When the tide of global markets shifts, the façade collapses.

The real question is this: how many more times will Ghana celebrate “currency victories” that rest not on hard work and production, but on borrowed dollars and statistical spin?

Until the fundamentals change, until Ghana produces, processes, and exports value, the cedi will continue its tragic cycle of brief glory and long humiliation.

Author: Prof. Isaac Boadi, Dean, Faculty of Accounting and Finance, UPSA, and Executive Director, Institute of Economic and Research Policy, IERPP

Source: Prof. Isaac Boadi  

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Awuradebasa | 9/8/2025 5:51:47 PM

Weren't Ghanaians importing everything prior to the Bloomberg earlier praising of the Cedi? It's all dirty politics by the IMF and the World Bank.

Comments1
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Ekow Vincent Assafuah Mahama can’t implement 24-hour economy even if given 20 years — Ekow Assafuah

3 hours ago

Former NPP National Chairman Paul Afoko Adams Mahama’s Family rebukes Paul Afoko over murder case remarks

3 hours ago

Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Edudzi Tameklo Edudzi Tameklo dismisses Bawumia’s claim to Mobile Money Interoperability

3 hours ago

WASSCE: How Housemistress was assaulted for preventing student from cheating at Wesley SHS in Konongo WASSCE: How Housemistress was assaulted for preventing student from cheating at ...

4 hours ago

Legal practitioner and social activist, Oliver Barker Vormawor Plea bargain must be made a mandatory aspect of all offences — Oliver Barker

4 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama Mahama to host media at Presidency on September 10 to answer pressing questions

4 hours ago

Felix Gyamfi and Ruth Dela Seddoh Felix Gyamfi reassigned from National Service Authority to Finance Ministry, dep...

4 hours ago

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Armah-Kofi Buah praised for resolving Azumah Resources-Engineer and Planners iss...

5 hours ago

Akwatia defeat: Current NPP executives must bow out when the applause is louder - Lecturer Akwatia defeat: Current NPP executives must bow out when the applause is louder ...

5 hours ago

Veteran journalist and former Judicial Council member Elizabeth Ohene Torkornoo’s removal: ‘We shall all live to regret this short-term, high-handed e...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line