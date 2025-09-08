ModernGhana logo
Gov't can only create an enabling environment, not impose 24-hour economy — Ekow Assafuah

Politics Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Ekow Vincent Assafuah
MON, 08 SEP 2025
Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Ekow Vincent Assafuah

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Ekow Vincent Assafuah, has argued that the success of Ghana’s 24-hour economy policy depends on government creating the right conditions for businesses rather than attempting to impose it.

According to him, the John Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government has rolled out the policy without a concrete plan, making it impossible to achieve its intended impact.

Speaking in an interview on Pulse One on One, Mr. Assafuah criticised the government for failing to meet its campaign pledge of providing one job for three people under the initiative.

“The government is only telling us about a 24-hour economy, saying one job is going to be given to three people. Nine months into office, tell me, even in the budget, have you seen it working? Has one job been given to three young people in this country? Are there even plans to do that?” he questioned.

The Old Tafo MP maintained that the policy could only be realised if the right measures are put in place to support the private sector.

“You can give them 20 years, and they still cannot do it. A 24-hour economy can only work when government enables the environment through sound policies. Nurses in hospitals already work shifts because the system makes it possible, not because government imposed it,” he stated.

The 24-hour economy, which was officially launched by President John Mahama on July 2, 2025, is designed to encourage businesses to operate around the clock to enhance productivity, create jobs, expand exports, and stabilise the economy.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issues

