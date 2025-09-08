Mahama can’t implement 24-hour economy even if given 20 years — Ekow Assafuah

The Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Ekow Vincent Assafuah, has cast doubt on the ability of President John Mahama’s government to deliver on its flagship 24-hour economy policy.

According to him, the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration has shown no commitment or workable plan to make the initiative a reality, even though it was launched with much publicity.

The 24-hour economy policy, launched by President Mahama on July 2, 2025, is intended to provide incentives for businesses to operate around the clock to create jobs, expand exports, and boost economic growth.

The initiative was one of the key campaign promises of the NDC in the 2024 elections.

However, Ekow Assafuah, speaking on Pulse One on One, insisted that the government has failed to provide even a single job through the initiative despite its promises.

“The government is only telling us about a 24-hour economy. They said one job is going to be given to three people. Nine months into office, tell me, even in the budget, have you seen it working? Has one job been given to three young people in this country? Are there even plans to do that?” he quizzed.

The Old Tafo MP added that the policy cannot succeed without the right structures and enabling environment, something he believes the current government lacks.

“You can give them 20 years, and they still cannot do it. I am not a doomsayer, but this is reality. A 24-hour economy can only work when the government creates the policies that enable the private sector to expand. Nurses in hospitals already work shifts because the system makes it possible, not because the government imposed it,” he argued.