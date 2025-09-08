Building Africa’s Real-Time, Low-Fraud Finance Stack

Africa’s financial systems are modernizing quickly, yet users still face slow settlement, high fraud, and fragmented data. Transfers that should clear instantly can take hours or days. Banks and mobile money operators do not always interoperate cleanly. Merchants hesitate to accept digital payments because disputes and chargebacks are hard to resolve. Governments struggle to pay citizens and vendors at scale with transparency. The fix is not a single app. It is a coordinated stack: instant payments, clear fraud rules, strong identity and e-KYC, safe data sharing, and a supervisory model that helps innovators test new products without harming consumers. Developed markets have travelled this path already. Ghana and other African countries can borrow the parts that work, adapt them to local realities, and move faster.

The instant payments foundation

First, give every consumer and business a way to move money between accounts in seconds, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. The United States did not have a public instant rail until 2023, when the Federal Reserve launched FedNow. It is an interbank service that lets depository institutions make instant transfers and build modern cash-flow services on top. The Clearing House’s private RTP network has provided a similar capability since 2017, and both systems show that speed is feasible for banks of all sizes. Australia’s New Payments Platform (NPP) proves it can be truly universal: it connects banks, fintechs, and government agencies with near real-time availability and simple addressing, so people can pay using a mobile number instead of an account string. These platforms are not simply “faster wires.” They are programmable pipes that enable request-to-pay, recurring pulls, and richer messages, which makes reconciliation easier for small businesses.

A Ghana or Africa-wide instant rail should adopt three features from those systems on day one. First, rich ISO 20022 messages, so every payment carries structured data about the purpose, debtor, creditor, and invoice. This lowers back-office costs and powers analytics, credit scoring, and anti-fraud screening. Global migration timelines show why acting now is wise: cross-border and high-value systems are converging on ISO 20022 by 2025, which reduces translation headaches. Second, simple addressing such as aliases tied to verified phone numbers or IDs, which removes fat-finger errors. Third, a standard request-to-pay capability, which lets merchants and billers send payable requests that the customer can authorize with strong authentication.

Fight fraud with design, not blame

Instant rails shorten the time to clear, which criminals love. Wealthy countries counter this with two design choices that Africa should copy. The first is a front-door name-check. The United Kingdom’s Confirmation of Payee forces a bank to tell you if the account name matches the account number before you send money, which cuts misdirected payments and helps stop impersonation scams. The second is a clear reimbursement code for victims of authorized push-payment fraud. The UK now requires payment providers on Faster Payments and CHAPS to reimburse victims quickly up to a set cap, which forces firms to invest in prevention and data-sharing. These two interventions change incentives. Instead of arguing with victims, providers collaborate to stop scams at the network level.

In practice, that means Ghana’s instant rail should ship with a network-wide name-check service and a reimbursement code governed by the central bank and payment system operator. The operator should publish transparent fraud statistics and require common telemetry from banks and wallets. Treat fraud as a public-health problem: track variants, share indicators, and push patches.

Strong identity and easy e-KYC

Payments are only as safe as the identity behind them. Countries that run smooth digital finance programs pair instant rails with strong digital identity and streamlined e-KYC. Singapore’s Singpass is a reference model. It offers secure login, consent-based data sharing, and digital signatures through one national identity that banks can use for onboarding and re-verification. The message for Africa is not “copy the app.” It is “copy the architecture”: a trusted identity layer with APIs, verified attributes, and consent logs, so financial institutions can check who is at the other end without storing more personal data than necessary.

For Ghana, that suggests linking the national identity register to bank and mobile money onboarding through an e-KYC gateway. Add a tiered-KYC regime for low-value accounts that maximizes inclusion without raising systemic risk, and use the identity rails for government disbursements, tax refunds, and social protection.

Safe data sharing that unlocks competition

Money moves faster when data moves safely. The United Kingdom mandated open banking after a market investigation into small business banking, creating a standardized API layer that lets consumers and SMEs share their account data with accredited third parties. The Implementation Entity, now Open Banking Limited, built the standard and catalyzed an ecosystem with millions of active users. Australia went further with the Consumer Data Right, a cross-sector regime that started with banking and now extends to energy and telecoms. The lesson is simple. Data portability in a secure, accredited framework raises product quality, increases switching, and improves credit decisions.

Ghana can leapfrog by defining “Open Finance” from the start. Include bank accounts, mobile wallets, savings groups, pensions, and utility payment histories. Use accreditation for data recipients and fine-grained consumer consent screens that show what will be shared and for how long. Start with two high-impact journeys: personal finance management that aggregates all accounts, and cash-flow lending where SMEs consent to share banking and wallet data so lenders can underwrite on real inflows, not only on collateral.

A regulator that helps good ideas get to market

The UK pioneered the modern regulatory sandbox. It gives innovators a safe space to run limited pilots with real customers under the supervisor’s eye. That approach is now copied globally because it de-risks innovation for both firms and regulators. For Africa, a central bank or integrated financial regulator can run a joint sandbox with the competition authority and data-protection regulator, so firms test both prudential and data-use obligations in one workflow. Use the sandbox to fast-track public-interest experiments like interoperable QR, merchant acquiring for micro-SMEs, and cross-border settlement corridors.

Pay, Collect, and Procure Digitally

Governments can accelerate adoption by being anchor users. Australia’s public sector embraced Peppol e-Invoicing for suppliers, which cut processing costs and sped payments to SMEs. If Ghana adopts Peppol or a compatible standard, ministries can receive structured invoices, auto-match them to purchase orders, and pay through the instant rail with rich ISO data attached. This improves cash-flow for small contractors and strengthens audit trails.

A 24-month execution plan

Over a 24-month horizon, the Government of Ghana’s payments modernization program advances in four clearly sequenced phases. In months 0 to 6, the program finalizes an instant-payments rulebook aligned to ISO 20022 with alias addressing, establishes a cross-industry fraud workstream, designs both Confirmation of Payee and an authorized push-payment reimbursement code, stands up a national e-KYC gateway in partnership with the national identity authority, and launches a joint regulatory sandbox with eligibility criteria that prioritize strong consumer benefits. In months 6 to 12, the program pilots the instant rail with a focused cohort of banks, mobile money operators, and fintechs while requiring common telemetry from day one, begins open finance through consented account-information read APIs, initiates a government e-invoicing pilot with a high-volume ministry and the national tax authority, and publishes quarterly dashboards on fraud trends and platform performance. In months 12 to 18, instant payments expand nationwide, request-to-pay and name-check are enabled for all new payees, open finance extends to write access for variable recurring payments with value and duration caps, and public-sector usage scales by routing social and vendor payments through the rail with standardized remittance data to improve reconciliation. In months 18 to 24, cross-border pilots are added along high-remittance corridors with neighboring countries, sandbox lessons are codified as permanent rules covering security, reliability, and liability, and Peppol e-invoicing is mandated for central-government procurement above a defined threshold while sub-national adoption is encouraged through targeted incentives.

What to measure

Track median and 95th-percentile settlement times, fraud losses per million transactions, reimbursement times, open-finance consent counts, share of government disbursements on the rail, invoice cycle time, and SME days sales outstanding. Publish the metrics openly to build trust.

Risks and mitigations

Fraudsters will target the weakest link. That is why liability, name-check, and telemetry must be baked into the scheme rules. Privacy concerns can undermine open finance. That is why accreditation and consent transparency are non-negotiable. Vendor lock-in is a risk. Use open standards and competitive procurement with clear exit clauses. Interoperability across borders is hard. Start with bilateral corridors where regulators cooperate.

Africa does not need to reinvent the finance stack. It needs to choose proven parts and execute with discipline. Instant payments with strong fraud rules, digital identity that respects privacy, safe data sharing that boosts competition, and a regulator that helps, not hinders, will turn today’s patchwork into a resilient platform for growth.

By: Bernice Asantewaa Kyere ([email protected])