STORIES – The Unbroken Spirits of Northern Ethiopia – Chapter I: Becoming Someone, Somewhere

Maidimu, Ethiopia – In the fractured hills of Tigray, resilience has become both a burden and a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of people forced from their homes. As Ethiopia’s northernmost region, it remains the epicentre of internal displacement, where memories of conflict, the struggle to survive, and the pursuit of belonging intertwine.

At the heart of this uncertainty stands the Maidimu site for internally displaced persons, located 15 kilometres from Shire, a town in the northwestern part of the Tigray region. More than 10,000 people have found shelter here, each carrying a story of loss yet also a determination to begin again.

This is the first chapter in a three-part journey into their lives – the early years of displacement, when survival slowly gives way to small steps of rebuilding.

The Weight of Survival

“We didn’t come here by choice,” says Fetaw. “We were displaced, and when we first arrived, life was very hard. Water was the hardest of all.”

Like thousands of others, Fetaw has sought refuge in the Maidimu site for displaced persons. She recalls long walks to distant, unsafe springs, often choosing to go without rather than risk the journey. In May 2024, clean water finally reached the site, bringing immediate relief.

A Haven for Renewal

For Arsema, who has lived at the Maidimu site for several months, daily life carries small but powerful moments of renewal.

In the early morning, she runs through golden fields, her laughter carried by the wind. Later, she steps into a safe space at the site designed for protection activities – a quiet haven where creativity hums and friendships grow. Here, she finds safety and belonging, discovering that even amid displacement, there are places where joy can be rebuilt.

The Rhythm of Resilience

Every clap sparks energy, every swing of the shoulders carries joy.

Afternoons bring Maidimu to life with music and movement. At the centre of it all moves Addis, part of the youth dance crew that fills the site with rhythm and resilience. Focused yet graceful, Addis moves with quiet strength as her friends clap behind her – a pulse of hope echoing through the grounds.

“When I dance, I forget everything else,” she says.

From Dust to Goals

Swift passes, loud cheers, a goal bounces up with delight.

“I’m the best player here,” grins Samson. Known for his quick footwork and fearless spirit, Samson is the heartbeat of Maidimu’s football field.

As the sun sets, boys gather to play, their laughter rising above the dust. For Samson, and for many, football is more than a pastime – it’s escape, pride, and connection.

Small Rituals of Joy

Even the simplest routines can bring comfort in Maidimu.

“We wash our hair, paint our nails, and feel happy,” says 15-year-old Heyriti. Displaced just as her teenage years began, Heyriti has spent the past year at Maidimu. Within its uncertain walls, she has found ways to learn, create, and grow – discovering that even small rituals can anchor a sense of possibility.

At Maidimu and across Tigray, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) delivers life-saving assistance through a coordinated, multi-sectoral response. This includes shelter, food and non-food items, health care, protection services, mental health and psychosocial support, water, sanitation and hygiene assistance, camp coordination and camp management, and data collection to guide action. Together, these efforts not only meet urgent needs but also help displaced communities reclaim stability and strengthen resilience in the face of ongoing uncertainty.

This initiative was made possible with support from EU Humanitarian Aid.

This story was written by IOM’s Media and Communications Team in Ethiopia.

Photos by Adane Firde, Consultant for IOM Ethiopia.